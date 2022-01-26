John Stamos Reflects on Last Time Seeing ‘Full House’ Costar Bob Saget

Full House star John Stamos opened up about the last time he spent time with former costar Bob Saget before his death.

“The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away,” Stamos explained. “He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying.”

The duo, along with Dave Coulier, headlined Full House from 1987 to 1995. The series followed Saget as widower Danny Tanner who struggles to raise his three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law and childhood best friend.

“I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see,” the actor continued describing the dinner date. “And it was the last time I saw him.”

Additionally, Stamos revealed that he and Saget were not fast friends. In fact, it took several years for the actors to build what became a lifelong friendship. Part of the issue was their differing backgrounds. Saget was a comedian, while Stamos was a soap opera star.

“He was a comic. If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh. And I was, ‘Where is the drama?’” Stamos said. “I think we met in the middle. But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do.”

Either way, the two went on to be close both onscreen and off. If nothing else, the tension they had at first created a more believable dynamic between their characters on the show.

John Stamos Shares Eulogy for Bob Saget

Recently, Stamos gave a eulogy at the late comedian’s funeral.

“I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing,” Stamos said. “Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

The actor later published the eulogy in its entirety for fans to appreciate.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” Stamos continued. “But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded.”

Stamos, of course, ended on a less than serious note: “Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of love-making with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way. As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly). That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.”