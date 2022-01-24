John Stamos Remembers His ‘Guardian Angel’ Bob Saget Having the ‘Dirtiest Mouth’

Bob Saget was best known for playing the loveable and goofy dad on Full House, but he had a hilariously filthy mind. His stand-up was so blue it was almost black. He loved telling dirty jokes so much that he was able to sneak one in even after his death.

John Stamos, one of Bob Saget’s best friends and Full House co-star, caught it while watching CNN’s coverage of the comedian’s death on Friday. The news network used a photo of the 65-year-old standing in front of the Peacock logo, but his head is blocking out the “Pea.” Stamos snagged a screenshot and shared it on Instagram.

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last d— joke in!” Stamos wrote. “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House, replied Saget must be “SO proud of that one.”

Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at a hotel in Florida where he’d performed stand-up the night before. Officials haven’t determined his cause of death, but they ruled drugs and foul play. His wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from a previous marriage survive him.

John Stamos Said Bob Saget Was His ‘Lifeline’

John Stamos said it’s painful to think of a future without Bob Saget in it. The Uncle Jesse actor said the sad irony of losing his close friend is that Saget was the person who helped him get through difficult times.

In his eulogy, Stamos called Bob Saget was his rock and his “lifeline.”

“When we started Full House, I was in my 20s and didn’t have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland,” Stamos said according to the Los Angeles Times. “But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. (Bob) was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times. He was my lifeline.”

Saget was on tour when he died. He was working on a new act and said the material invigorated him. “I haven’t loved (stand up) this much since I started, I think,” he said on the final episode of his podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You.

Stamos said he’s happy that Saget died only hours after doing what he loved most.

“I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing,” Stamos said. “Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep. And just when they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and another, and another. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”