John Stamos Shares What Dave Chappelle Said at Bob Saget’s Funeral

It’s been three weeks since actor and comedian Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away. Ever since his death, numerous famous friends and colleagues have continued to pay tribute to the late Hollywood star. Most recently, Saget’s good friend and Full House co-star John Stamos opened up about their longtime relationship. He also shared details about the actor’s funeral, including a story about Saget’s impact on legendary comedian Dave Chappelle.

Stamos wrote a touching editorial piece for the New York Times that the outlet published on Wednesday. One of the highlights of the article had to do with his interaction with Chappelle at Bob Saget’s funeral. It’s been well-documented that Chappelle was friends with Saget. He spoke publicly about his regret over a text message Saget sent him just before he passed away. Chappelle was busy at the time and assumed he could get back to his friend later. He never got that chance.

In his NYT piece, Stamos shared that Dave Chappelle spoke at Bob Saget’s funeral. He wrote that he never truly understood Saget’s impact on the comedy community until he spoke to Chappelle after they laid their dear friend to rest.

“At his memorial, people started in with the jokes, and it was needed,” Stamos wrote in the NYT. “Dave Chappelle did [two long sets]. I said, ‘You’re the GOAT. You’re the greatest of all time.’ And the respect that he gave Bob the last five, 10 years of his life, I said, ‘That was so important to Bob, and I really appreciate it.’ He goes, ‘Are you kidding me? When I was a young comic, I looked up to him and he took me under his wing. He helped me.’ Which I didn’t know.”

John Stamos Shares Touching Eulogy at Bob Saget’s Funeral

Like Dave Chappelle speaking at Bob Saget’s funeral (twice), John Stamos also shared words of remembrance during his heartfelt eulogy. The Los Angeles Times published Stamos’ eulogy, including a touching segment about Saget’s kindness during a difficult period of his co-star’s life.

“When things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair, and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child, and bright times. He was my lifeline,” John Stamos shared about Bob Saget.

Additionally, Stamos shared Saget’s habit of joking around in serious times. It was his way of coping and bringing light into a dark situation, which Stamos didn’t fully understand or appreciate until now.

“He loved hard and deep. (Cue Bob to make a joke out of ‘hard and deep.’) He would do that during tragedies and honestly, it would piss me off sometimes,” Stamos admitted. “That’s how he got through the darkness, and sadly he had a lot of it in his life. Now that I’m dealing with him dying, I sort of get it.”