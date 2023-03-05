John Travolta Posts Touching Tribute to ‘Speed Kills’ Co-Star Tom Sizemore

Following the news that actor Tom Sizemore died at the age of 61 after suffering from a brain aneurysm, John Travolta took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his late Speed Kills co-star

In his latest Instagram Story, John Travolta shared how he had teamed up with Tom Sizemore for Speed Kills in 2018. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” Travolta explained. “He knew exactly what was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed.”

Sizemore reportedly collapsed at his home in Los Angeles on February 18th. His manager, Charles Lago, revealed that the Saving Private Ryan star had suffered from a brain aneurysm. The aneurysm was a result of a stroke. He was placed in a coma while in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. His brother, Paul Sizemore as well as his sons Jayden and Jagger were at his side at the time of his passing.

In a statement on Friday (March 4th), Lago also revealed the unfortunate news about Sizemore’s death. “I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind, and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Lago then said Sizemore’s courage and determination through adversity were always an inspiration to him. “The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend.”

Along With John Travolta, Others Paid Tribute to Tom Sizemore

Meanwhile, other actors took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to Tom Sizemore after he passed away. Danny Trejo, who worked with Sizemore in the 1995 film Heat, shared a snapshot of the cast together while he honored the late actor. “Beautiful guy,” Trejo said about Sizemore in an Instagram post. “God called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore.”

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie also paid tribute to Sizemore by recalling their experience with the actor in their film Uncut Gems. “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”

Vincent D’Onofrio, who worked with Tom Sizemore in Stranger Days, also tweeted about the late actor. “He was a good guy Tom Sizemore. We were the same generation of actors. I didn’t know him that well. But we always got along. There was a sweetness about him. I watched everything he did. He was an actor I always supported because I felt he gave his all and was damn good at it.”