John Travolta’s Daughter Pays Sweet Tribute to Dad on 69th Birthday: PHOTO

Ella Travolta, who is the daughter of John Travolta, celebrated her father’s birthday with a tender photo and sweet words. On Sunday, Ella, 22, marked John’s 69th birthday on Instagram.

“Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero,” Ella wrote with a photo of the two of them cheek to cheek. “The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy”. She ended the post with three heart emojis.

John Travolta returned Ella’s sentiments. He wrote in the comments section, “I love you too my dearest Ella. More than you know.”

John Travolta, Daughter Ella Share A Bond With One Another

John and Ella happen to share a solid bond with one another. Both are also quite proud of the other’s accomplishments in life.

The Paradise City actor shares Ella and her brother Ben, 12, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple also were parents to son Jett before he died at age 16 in 2009.

John Travolta previously talked with PEOPLE about how he couldn’t be prouder of Ella, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. In 2019, she starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller starring her father and Morgan Freeman.

Ella’s Father Points Out Numerous Traits That Are Connected To Her

“She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous,” John Travolta said in August 2019. “I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

For her part, Ella, who has soared her musical talents with the song Dizzy, frequently marvels about the special relationship she has with John — and the impact he’s had on her life — on social media.

“You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is,” Ella Travolta wrote in 2021. “You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around. I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday”.

Meanwhile, back in December, John Travolta paid tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star Kirstie Alley, who died at 71 years old. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote. “love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Both of them also had a deep connection due to their involvement with the Church of Scientology.