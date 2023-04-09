John Wayne as the Easter Bunny: Remembering His Hilarious Cameo on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In

For many John Wayne fans, Easter brings back memories of the Duke’s 1972 cameo appearance on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. ​​​​​​​​​Of course, in the classic bit, Wayne dresses as something akin to the Easter Bunny. The gag is made even more memorable due to the heavy contrast to Wayne’s tough guy screen persona.

Wayne’s iconic portrayal of the cowboy established an enduring archetype for masculinity through his resonant voice and unmistakable gait. He not only solidified this image in Western films, one of which earned him an Oscar for True Grit, but he also extended it to war-based movies like The Green Berets.

For the most part, Wayne devoted his career to cinema and avoided television roles. Nonetheless, he was still known for making special appearances on shows like Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In which aired from 1968 to 1973. Dan Rowan and Dick Martin kick off the bit, introducing us to a Western movie star who refuses to take part in the sketch out of embarrassment. But then Wayne boldly strides onto the stage wearing nothing but an oversized bunny costume. He warns, “The first one who snickers gets a broken face.”

John Wayne punches out of the sketch with a choice parting shot

Wayne denounced the bunny costume as degrading, to which the host quickly replied that “There are no bad parts, there are only bad bunnies.” Other actors donning animal costumes join the stage and beckon Billy Bunny to partake in the merriment. They entreat him to hop around like a bunny, matching his costume’s likeness.“I can out hop with one ear tied behind my back,” Wayne chimes in. “I’m gonna go to some bar and have a martini. And a carrot.” As the Duke makes his way off stage, he can’t help but make a parting jab. “I guess it could have been worse. They could have asked me to dress up like a liberal.”

The Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In audience erupted with joy when Wayne stepped on the stage dressed in a bunny costume. His performance was entirely convincing, and he truly embraced the absurd situation to its fullest potential. After being so closely affiliated with his tough guy persona for such an extended period of time, it was refreshing to see him branch out into something new that offered comic relief from his usual character type.

John Wayne’s official Instagram had to get in on the fun this Easter, calling back to the beloved sketch. They posted the iconic image of the Duke in the bunny outfit.

The caption to the post also threw in a bit of easter related John Wayne trivia. “They handed me you guys as a present, a regular easter basket.” Name that movie!”, they wrote in the post. Give up? The line is said by Wayne in 1949’s Sands of Iwo Jima.