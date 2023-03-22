John Wayne Co-Star & ‘B-List Queen’ Marie Windsor Remembered in New Biography: ‘Blunt, Beautiful, Rotten to the Core’

Marie Windsor knows what it’s like to be bad. In fact, she was so convincing at playing “evil” women in her heyday that many encouraged her to repent for her on-screen sins…in real life.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The actress, known as the “Queen of the B’s” for starring in numerous low-budget film noirs and Westerns, never earned the household acclaim that some of her contemporaries enjoyed. But for fans of her genres, she’s an on-screen legend.

Windsor is now the subject of a book authored by Denise Noe called A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing: The Life of Marie Windsor. The biography, blessed by Windsor’s son Rick Hupp, describes Windsor’s modest beginnings in Utah, her rise in Hollywood, and how her career significantly diverted from her personal life.

“Marie Windsor contributed so very much to the entertainment industry,” Noe told Fox News Digital. “She didn’t have a messy private life, but she still had a very interesting life. She did a lot of important movies. I also talked to some people who worked with Marie – some are no longer with us – but they gave wonderful accounts of her life. I felt it was important to share.”

Noe notes that Windsor, who passed away in 2000 at age 80, lived a quiet private life — unlike “bigger” stars of the era.

“Windsor isn’t as well known today because she was the ‘Queen of the B’s,’” Noe shared. “Meaning, she wasn’t often in A-list movies. She also wasn’t in the tabloids – she did not have the sensational private life that some other stars had at the time. The reason why the title is ‘A Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing’ is because she was a very ethical, kind person who often played very evil characters.”

Marie Windsor “loved and respected” up-and-coming director Stanley Kubrick, whom she worked with on The Killing in 1956

By the 1950s, Windsor began appearing in more and more films. Her small-town Utah upbringing was blossoming into a legitimate Hollywood career, with one stark exception.

According to a New York Times piece, she was “the blunt, beautiful dame with the bedroom eyes who was rotten to the core and didn’t care who knew it.” The only problem was that a much more naive America believed she was actually rotten to the core.

“People would send her actual copies of the Bible where they underlined the sins her characters had committed,” Noe explained. “Sometimes they would just send her Bible verses with letters warning her to repent, or she would go to hell. She was very disturbed and frightened by what these letters had to say and how they were written. She had to turn some of those materials over to the police because people were confusing her for being the gangster moll, the gunslinger, this evil femme fatale.”

One star, in particular, took to Windsor despite her “evil” ways. John Wayne and Windsor did three films together: 1949’s “The Fighting Kentuckian,” 1953’s “Trouble Along the Way” and 1973’s “Cahill U.S. Marshal.”

“Windsor always said [Wayne] was really nice to work with,” according to Noe. “She really enjoyed working with him. She was comfortable on a horse and knew how to twirl a gun. But she also appeared ultra feminine and desirable. She described how John Wayne played a version of himself, so his persona was pretty close to him as a person.”