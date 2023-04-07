John Wayne Estate Posts Throwback Tribute of the Duke For National Army Day

Honoring those who have proudly fought for the U.S., the John Wayne estate took to Instagram on Thursday (April 6th) with a throwback tribute of the Duke for National Army Day.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the special tribute post, the John Wayne estate celebrated with a picture of the legendary actor at the U.S. Army Camp Hardy in Okinawa, Japan in 1967. At the time, Wayne had been with special forces command members. “Here Duke visited wounded service members while he and co-director Ray Kellogg were visiting the island as part of a search for locations for their film, The Green Berets (1968),” the post’s caption reads.

The western star’s estate went on to further explain that Army Day was established as a nationwide observance. It was to draw public attention to national defense and to “acquaint” the public with Army activities.

NationalToday.com’s description of Army Day states it is an annual celebration to honor the brave souls who risk their lives to protect U.S. borders and national interests everywhere on the globe. “Army Day celebrates the efforts of one of the most important professions in the country and their efforts for the nation.”

John Wayne Once Revealed Why He Didn’t Join the U.S. Military

According to author Marc Eliot’s book, American Titan: Searching For John Wayne, the actor once revealed the real reason behind his decision not to join the U.S. military.

“I didn’t feel I could go in as a private,” Wayne had stated. He then said that he felt he could do more good going around on tours and other things. “I was American [to the younger soldiers] in the front lines… They had taken their sweets to that Saturday matinee and held hands over a Wayne Western. So I wore a big hat and thought it was better.”

However, Military.com also pointed out that John Wayne did receive an unfavorable welcome when he onto the USO stages in Australia and the Pacific Islands in 1942 and 1943. At that time, Wayne was in his 30s and reportedly had been worried he might be too old to be a leading actor when he came home from the war.

Wayne’s arch-rival, Clark Gable, was one of the actors who stepped up in that time to fight. Fellow actor, Jimmy Stewart, notably “drank beer” until he qualified for the draft. The military rejected him due to being under weight.

Along with worrying about being “too old” when he came back from service, Eliot pointed out in his book that Wayne was allegedly having an affair with actress Marlene Dietrich during WWII. The late actor didn’t want to go to war due to possibly losing the relationship.