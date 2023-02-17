John Wayne Estate Tributes Raquel Welch With Incredible Throwback Pic of Hollywood Icons on Movie Set

The John Wayne Estate on Friday shared a wonderful photo of Wayne with Raquel Welch when they were working together. Welch died on Wednesday at 82 years old. The caption that comes along with the picture states Welch and Wayne were working in Mexico for a special titled Raquel.

As part of the TV special, Welch teased Wayne a little bit about being a tough guy on the movie screen. “Yeah… big bad John,” Welch told Wayne. “But I know different. You’re just a real pushover when it comes to kids. About 600 kids to be exact in that orphanage down in Mexico.” When they were filming part of her special in Mexico, Welch and Wayne did make time to visit the Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos orphanage in Acolman de Nezahualcóyotl, México. Both of them never worked on a movie together in their careers.

Raquel Welch Said That She Knew She Wanted To Become An Actress At 7 Years Old

Welch died after a brief illness. There was no news about what type of illness hit Welch. Back in 2010, Welch talked about her career in an interview with PEOPLE. “I never thought life was going to give me something for nothing,” Welch said. She said that when she was 7 years old, she knew that she wanted to become an actress. “My parents enrolled me in a theater program,” she said. “You could get away from some of the painfulness of real life. I always had flights of fancy. I’ve had a great life — and it’s not over yet!”

Without a doubt, Welch was known as a sex symbol in Hollywood. She placed among the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” as named by Empire Magazine back in 1995.

Welch Talked About Bikini Spread In Life Magazine With ‘American Bandstand’ Host Dick Clark

In an example of the type of questioning Raquel Welch had to deal with in her life, we lok at a snippet from American Bandstand. Daily Mail reports that back in 1965, host Dick Clark interviewed Welch about posing in a bikini. Clark begins the interview by talking about Welch’s acting experience. Then, Clark said that he’s about to ask her an “embarrassing question.” He’s talking about a double-page spread in Life Magazine.

“You’re amply proportioned to fill any bikini – is that an absolute necessity for a young actress to pose in a bathing suit to get recognition?” Clark asks. “Well I think that it is,” Welch said. “If you’re attractive and you have a good figure then you’re foolish not to use this vehicle to a certain extent. I think that was a beautiful photograph and I’m very proud of it.”