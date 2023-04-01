John Wayne Estate’s April Fools Joke Has the Duke as The Terminator

People know that John Wayne played a lot of tough characters throughout his long, illustrious movie career. Imagine The Duke as The Terminator. Well, you don’t have to go far when it comes to stretching your imagination. The Estate of John Wayne is having some April Fools Day fun with his fans. They put up a couple of photos of Wayne in the Arnold Schwarzenegger role. The first one has Wayne holding a gun in his right hand. The second photo has him with one eye highlighted in blue.

Fans were filling up the comments section after seeing these images. One person wrote, “Pilgrim, I need your jacket, boots, and motorcycle”. Another person almost had an accident when seeing Wayne in this iconic movie poster. The New York commenter said, “Almost fell off the subway platform”. And this fan wrote, “I’d actually watch it if John Wayne was the lead.” But this fan has a thought about The Terminator franchise. They wrote, “Probably the one who could save that franchise where it currently is”. A couple of more fans borrowed Wayne’s famous line from The Searchers for their comment. Remember what Wayne said as Ethan? “That’ll be the day.”

John Wayne Taught Ron Howard A Lesson He Has Never Forgotten

Wayne appeared in many movies throughout his career. One of them was The Shootist, which was Wayne’s final movie. Wayne co-starred with Ron Howard in it. The Andy Griffith Show actor opened up about a lesson he learned from The Duke.

“John Wayne used a phrase, which he later attributed to John Ford, for scenes that were going to be difficult,” Howard told Men’s Journal. “‘This is a job of work,’ he’d say. If there was a common thread with these folks – Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Ford – it was the work ethic,” Howard said. “It was still driving them. To cheat the project was an insult. To cheat the audience was damnable.”

Movie remakes are always popular to do. If anyone was to try and re-do Big Jake, then who would Wayne’s sons want to play the lead role? One of them said, “For a while, I’ve watched […] Gene Hackman, at a certain period of his career he easily could have done it.”

Meanwhile, Patrick said that he named his son after one of his late father’s nicknames. On The John Wayne Gritcast, Patrick said, “Raoul Walsh was going to name my dad, he was gonna name him Anthony Wayne. But then, ya know, they called him ‘Mad Anthony Wayne’ after the general in the Revolutionary War. So they said, ‘Wayne, yeah, but we’ll call him John Wayne’ So I named my son Anthony Wayne.”