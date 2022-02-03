john-wayne-once-revealed-what-roles-he-would-downright-refuse

John Wayne has been called a lot over the years — Sheriff John T. Chance, Rooster Cogburn, Jacob McCandles, Davy Crockett, and Ethan Edwards are just a few.

While these different Wayne characters seem to be all fairly unique there are a few similarities they share. It all has to do with Wayne’s reluctance to take on certain kinds of character roles.

During a “Talking Pictures” episode on BBC from 2013, the show explained that Wayne took careful consideration before taking on any kind of role. He had at a certain point created an image of himself as a Western and war actor. On top of that, morally, some characters were just not a good fit for the Duke.

“I think I’ve established a character on a screen that may be rough, may be cruel, may have a different code than the average person, but it’s never been mean and petty or small,” John Wayne said, according to Express.

So, Wayne doesn’t mind playing an unlikable character, but there’s a line he’s not willing to cross.

It’s interesting John Wayne was so picky, considering he didn’t plan on being an actor. He had a legal degree and intended to pursue that. While he was going to school, he was offered a job working at the studio. He happened to meet infamous director John Ford and the rest was history.

What Was John Wayne’s Favorite Role?

For 46 years, Wayne starred in a variety of films that the Western junkies especially would be very familiar with.

His IMDb page suggests that the Duke had racked up a total of 180 acting credits during his career. While all of them played an important role in his life, some just happened to stick with him more than others.

During a 1976 interview with Phil Donahue, John Wayne talked about what some of his favorite roles up until that point were.

“Well, you like different pictures for different reasons. I loved ‘Stagecoach,’ naturally because I stepped on that stagecoach and it’s carried me a long way. I like ‘Hatari!’ which was a picture we made in Africa because I had a three-month safari free. I mean rich men don’t get that, you know. And ‘The Quiet Man,’ because I got to work with all the Abbey Players and some forebears of my own family,” Wayne said during the interview.

There seems to be something they all have in common. His favorite movies provided some kind of advancement in his career or even had a profound personal impact on him.

“The Quiet Man,” for example, was a 1952 romantic comedy film. Some might consider this a little outside of his typical movie realm. It was directed by John Ford and he starred alongside Maureen O’Hara, Barry Fitzgerald, and Ward Bond. Patrick Wayne and a couple of other family members had uncredited roles in the movie.