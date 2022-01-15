John Wayne Relaxes with a Cheetah in Throwback Photo From 1962

John Wayne always went on a lot of adventures during his career. But he also took some time away from the spotlight to relax. Recently, the John Wayne Estate reflected on his role in Hatari with a throwback picture. With that said, if you were the Duke, wouldn’t you need a little time off to relax?

Certainly, Wayne worked hard in every role he played. Millions of people considered him to be a popular icon during Hollywood’s Golden Age. His fans especially enjoyed his Western and war films.

But Wayne thorougly enjoyed his time away from the spotlight, just like everyone else did. Here’s a throwback of John Wayne relaxing with an adorable cheetah on set of Hatari in the 1960’s.

In the caption of the photo, John Wayne’s Estate wrote, “Hope you all have a wild 3 Day Weekend. Duke pictured here with a cheetah on set of Hatari in 1962.”

Obviously, our favorite Western actor is on a movie set because that cheetah would not be as friendly in real life. But fans reacted to this picture with a ton of love.

For example, one user said, “My favorite John Wayne movie. Loved it since I first saw it on VHS at my grandparents’ house as a kid.”

John Wayne Left Earth With an Unfinished Dream

From his many accomplishments to his passion for bourbon, John Wayne was a true legend. Outside of the entertainment industry, the Duke had a lot of hobbies. One of those hobbies included drinking liquor, especially bourbon. For those who don’t know, John Wayne was a huge bourbon lover. So his son, Ethan Wayne decided to launch a bourbon line around 10 years ago in honor of his father. And that, my friends, is when Legendary Duke became something.

There’s nothing more special than honoring a legend with one of his favorite passions. If he was still with us today, he would be thrilled with this invention.

Legendary Duke is a bourbon produced by Duke Spirits. Then the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro, Kentucky bottles it up and ships it out to convenience stores to sell, according to Forbes. Ethan Wayne and his business partner, Chris Radomski organized the entire thing. Don’t you think John Wayne would be proud of his son for naming a liquor after him?

Forbes reportedly acknowledged that all bourbon lovers can purchase a bottle for $38. This isn’t a bad deal for bourbon, especially John Wayne’s.

The color is gold with honey and caramel notes, spice of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, orange zest, and a drop of mint and peach. Bourbon experts believe this is a good one. Unfortunately, they’ll never know what Wayne would think of his drink, but they’re certain he would approve of it. After all, it was created by his son, so how could he not?