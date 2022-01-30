John Wayne: Remember When a Famous NFL Quarterback Played Duke’s Son?

In honor of the NFC championship game, let’s toss it back to the time when John Wayne starred in a movie with the best quarterback in the game.

And the movie also starred a charismatic defensive tackle from the same team.

Check out the cast of the 1969 movie The Undefeated. There was John Wayne. And movie heartthrob Rock Hudson. But there also was a football element to the movie. Roman Gabriel, the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, portrayed “Blue Boy,” the Duke’s adopted Native American son. And Merlin Olsen, Gabriel’s teammate on the Rams, also was in the movie, playing a character named “Little George.” The nickname was meant to be ironic because Olsen was a big 6-5, 270-pound bear of a man. And like Gabriel, he was the best in the business in 1969 on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

In the movie, when John Wayne first spots Olsen’s Little George, he says: “That’s the biggest *anything* I ever saw.”

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

The Undefeated Was First Movie for John Wayne After True Grit

So let’s set the 1969 scene for the movie. It was the first for John Wayne following True Grit. And he needed to trim a chunk of weight to transition from Rooster Cogburn (aka a one-eyed fat man) to John Henry Thomas.

The movie, itself, was typical John Wayne fare. It merged two favorite themes — a war and all things cowboy. The Undefeated opened as the Civil War was ending. Wayne’s Thomas was a colonel in the Union Army. He and some of the soldiers in his command were headed to Mexico, with the intent of selling 3,000 wild horses to the French forces.

Here’s a fun fact. James Arness of Gunsmoke fame was originally supposed to play the Confederate colonel. John Wayne, who stood 6-4, preferred tall actors in his movies, so Arness, at 6-7, filled that slot. But Duke still got his wish in The Undefeated. Hudson was 6-4, as was Gabriel. Olsen was so big they called him little. We’re now wondering if this was the tallest cast in Hollywood history outside of any movie featuring pro basketball players.

The Union and Confederate stragglers joined forces. Hudson’s character, who was a Confederate colonel, torched his plantation and was looking for a new life after the Civil War. Still, the groups remained in fighting mode. Hudson’s Langdon also was headed to Mexico to help out the French.

Movie Sported Happy Ending, With Blue Boy Falling In Love

Gabriel’s Blue Boy fell in love with Rock Hudson’s daughter. As the movie ended, Blue Boy’s new girlfriend cut off his long, black hair. And all the former soldiers decided to sing Yankee Doodle Dandy, as opposed to the Battle Hymn of the Republic or Dixie.

John Wayne became good friends with both Hudson and Gabriel. The movie opened Thanksgiving weekend in 1969. And on the football field, Gabriel might’ve enjoyed his best season ever. He was the NFL’s MVP as the Rams won 11 straight games. Olsen, meanwhile, earned a Pro Bowl appearance, one of the 14 in his career.

Gabriel dabbled in acting during his football career and after it. He made an appearance on Gilligan’s Island, as well as Perry Mason and Ironside.

His Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday for the NFC spot in the Super Bowl. Somewhere, the now 81-year-old Gabriel will be cheering.