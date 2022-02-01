John Wayne Reportedly Had a Number of Superstitions

One cowboy who needs no introduction is John Wayne. He likely tops a very short list of those we’d hail western gods. And with all his success in Hollywood, is it possible that the Oscar winner could be a lot quirkier than we all imagined? There’s definitely talk about Wayne’s superstitions. Some of the habits seem likely while others appear to be lore. But with the actor now gone for over 40 years, it’s up to you to decide.

The all time Hollywood great died after making a whopping 179 films throughout the ‘Golden Age.’ It would have been an amazing time to be alive and witness. But we’ll just have to take those who knew Wayne at their word. While he was an amazing actor, Wayne is said to have some very specific habits and big no-nos when it came to interacting with people.

First of all, Express shared that The Daily Telegraph composed a list of bizarre ‘facts’ about John Wayne. It’s not uncommon for actors to be eccentric, have strange requests or even bizarre rituals – artists are often different. But whether or not Wayne’s superstitions were deeply rooted is not entirely known.

However, we will share some of the strangest things Wayne reportedly believed in.

Strange Things John Wayne Requested

According to the list, Wayne never wanted table salt to be passed directly to him. If you were at a dinner with the iconic cowboy and he wanted to salt his steak, you’d have to place the salt on the table near him. He’d then reach for it – but would not take it directly.

Another strange thing that he loathed? Hats on beds. Never could one place a hat atop his bed without the “True Grit” star completely freaking out.

“Among the many things (normally wives) that made a volatile Wayne fly off the handle was the act of anyone leaving a hat on top of a bed,” Marlin Chilton, formerly of The Daily Telegraph wrote in his article.

Further, the Duke once gave a young Michael Caine advice about being a movie star. A couple of the things he told him to do included, “talk low, talk slow and don’t say too f****** much.” Wayne also told Caine to never wear suede shoes. This is because of an incident where Wayne apparently was recognized in his suede shoes while on the toilet – and his fan then peed on the shoes from the next stall? Next urinal? The article doesn’t specify – we only know if freaked Wayne out enough to warn others from doing it.

John Wayne battled lung cancer after notoriously chain smoking for years. He was successful in his quest to become cancer-free in 1969 – but died a decade later at the age of 72.