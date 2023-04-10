John Wayne Ties With Iconic Western Actor For Most 100% Fresh Ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

Movie icon John Wayne enjoys 12 movies that boast a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a feat matched by only one other actor. However, this other actor fits the same era as the Duke and has a lot of the same Western bonafides.

Achieving a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is an extraordinary feat. It’s no surprise that many of these films are well-known classics due to their influence on cinema, and were released during Hollywood’s golden age when the majority of today’s top acting legends were at the peak of their careers. In addition, some critically acclaimed stars have multiple movies boasting flawless reviews — including many who snagged Oscars along the way — proving that they left lasting impressions in each project they starred in.

John Wayne is joined at the top by an actor more known for his character roles

Surprisingly, attaining a 100% rating is much simpler than getting 0%, according to Screenrant. Humphrey Bogart, Henry Fonda, and James Stewart all have ratings of 100% Fresh between nine to 11 times each. However, their rankings could still shift as more reviews are added by Rotten Tomatoes.

John Wayne is joined by Ward Bond in the top spot for the most 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores. They have 12 films each. Wayne was particularly celebrated for his leading cowboy roles. However, Bond established himself as a distinguished character actor found in many Westerns, John Ford movies, and Frank Capra films. Even more impressive is that Wayne won the Academy Award for Best Actor for True Grit (1969). Meanwhile, Bond has been featured on 13 of the American Film Institute’s “100 Years… 100 Movies” lists.

John Wayne’s 100% rated films were made between 1930 and 1967

John Wayne’s 12 movies with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores include Baby Face, Dark Command, El Dorado, Fort Apache, Red River, Sands of Iwo Jima, Stagecoach, The Big Trail, The Comancheros, The Fighting Seabees, The Long Voyage Home, and The Sons of Katie Elder. All of these films were released between 1930 and 1967.

Ward Bond’s 12 movies rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes include Canyon Passage, Dodge City, Fort Apache, Gentleman Jim, My Darling Clementine, The Fighting Sullivans, The Grapes of Wrath, The Long Voyage Home, The Mortal Storm, Wagon Master, You Only Live Once, and Young Mr. Lincoln. All of these films were released between 1937 and 1950. Astonishingly, only two of the films feature both actors.

John Wayne and Ward Bond are staples on the 100% Rotten Tomatoes score list due to their achievements in cinema. They also partnered with some of Hollywood’s most gifted filmmakers during its golden age. Additionally, these two actors have an incredibly extensive filmography which bodes them lucky when it comes to appearing in critically acclaimed films. The Western genre is also highly esteemed among critics according to Rotten Tomatoes scores, so it’s no surprise that they enjoy a high-ranking reputation within this particular area of cinema.