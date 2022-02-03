John Wayne’s Bike Sells for Half of Pre-Auction Estimate

The RM Sotheby’s auction in Arizona managed to get its hands on a bike that John Wayne rode. Surprisingly, fans may have not been as interested in the novelty purchase as much as the auctioneers anticipated.

The 1971 Honda SL350 once helped the Duke get around in style. For fans of the movie star known for “True Grit,” “The Shootist,” “Rooster Cogburn,” and “Rio Bravo,” you’d think this bike may sell above the anticipated asking price. It was actually the opposite. The motorcycle ended up selling for half of the pre-auction estimate. It sold for $30,000 instead of the anticipated $60,000 to $80,000.

Given pictures seen of the bike on Topspeed, the bike appeared to be in excellent condition. It’s a bright red and glossy color. John Wayne got a feel for the bike while he was out filming the 1971 Western movie “Big Jake.”

For whatever reason, there were several Sl350s on set and there are photos of Wayne riding around on one in the middle of the Mexican desert where the movie was created. That free feeling he got riding inspired him to buy his own. He bought one to ride around his residence in Newport Beach, California.

He bought the bike in 1971, which is only eight years before his death in 1979.

Perhaps the bike failed to sell for as much because of the nature of John Wayne’s work. He was more often seen on a horse and just wasn’t a “motorcycle” type celebrity, such as Steve McQueen or even James Dean.

Regardless, someone now has a cool antique bike with an epic cowboy history attached to it.

Older Auction of John Wayne Belongings

Back in 2011, there was a two-day auction of over 700 scripts, costumes, awards, and memorabilia from Wayne’s estate all sold. According to CBS, the entire auction ended up bringing in the massive total of $5.4 million.

Some of the items are truly amazing pieces of John Wayne’s epic career as a Western movie icon. For example, his holster and belt from the film “El Dorado” went for $77,675 and his iconic eye patch from the movie “True Grit” sold for $47,800. Meanwhile, his last driver’s license went for the huge price of $89,625.

The highest price actually went to an item Wayne wore in the movie “Green Berets.” It was his green wool beret and it sold for $179,250. A cowboy hat he wore in three different Westerns went for $119,500 and the Golden Globe trophy he earned from “True Grit” went for $143,400.

These items were kept safe and secure by the actor’s family after he sadly passed away from cancer in 1979. A portion of the proceeds went toward the John Wayne Cancer Foundation to fund treatment and research.