John Wayne’s California Ranch is Now On the Market For $12 Million

A California ranch that once belonged to western film icon John Wayne has officially hit the market with a $12 million price tag.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Fox Business, the Rancho Pavoreal, also known as Peacock Ranch in Spanish, is a property that has 2,000 acres in Sage, which is a small agricultural community. It was noted that the 3,000-square-foot residence is located approximately 20 minutes away from the Temecula Wine Country and is halfway between San Diego to the south and Palm Springs to the northeast. The residence is also two hours from downtown Los Angeles.

Tatiana Novick of Coldwell Banker Realty shared more details about the property. “This property is a one-of-a-kind offering with 2,000 acres. It is the only ranch of its kind for sale in California. There is nothing out there as big and with so many open spaces.”

Novick also stated that the property has a lot of “rich Native American history” as well. “It is tucked away for privacy and close to Temecula Wine Country. There is so much you can do with it. It is bigger than my town where I grew up in Latvia. Plus, America’s Sweetheart, John Wayne, owned it.”

Fox Business further reports that Rancho Pavoreal was built in 1950 and John Wayne owned it in the ‘70s. The actor would invite guests out to the ranch for horseback riding as well as shooting and other ranching activities. The home was previously on the market for $8 million in 2020.

Realtor Says the Ranch is a ‘One-in-a-Lifetime’ Opportunity For John Wayne Fans

While continuing to pitch the property, Novick stated this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for John Wayne fans. “As an action hero to many, John Wayne’s presence still lives on in Rancho Pavoreal’s very masculine and Western aesthetic,” she said.

Novick further shared that following the actor’s passing in 1979, the property was turned into a “dude” ranch. It was where visitors could see a “home away from home that rejuvenated their body and nourish their soul.”

“A perfect multipurpose ranch, Rancho Pavoreal can be used for camps, hunting, horseback riding, cattle grazing, riflery, archery, hiking, equestrian use, or a motorcycle ranch,” she continued. “You name it, it has it.”

The ranch went on the market just 10 years after Wayne’s former Newport Beach home was put up for sale with a $3.39 million price tag. He had owned that property in the ‘70s prior to his death. That property is located in the Big Canyon gate community. Wayne had once spoken about living on the property. “I’m glad I came down here to live fourteen years ago,” he said. “I sure as hell couldn’t afford it now.”