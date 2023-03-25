John Wayne’s Estate Celebrates National Cocktail Day with Hilarious Snapshot of the Duke Partying

Never let it be said that John Wayne didn’t enjoy having a good time and a good cocktail at the same time. The Duke shows off his touch of silliness in this photo from his boat, the Wild Goose. He’s got a cocktail in one hand and his wife, Pilar, in another. While it’s National Cocktail Day, there’s no better way to honor it than with a picture of Wayne enjoying a drink. Let’s see what the John Wayne Estate is saying about this photo.

Wayne fans filled up the comments with fire emojis and solid thoughts about this funny snapshot. One of them wrote, “My dad wore my mom’s wig on New Year’s Eve back in the early ’70’s.” In the picture, Duke gets silly wth a black-haired wig on his head. Another fan left a two-word comment that sums up our feelings about this picture. They wrote, “How cool!”

John Wayne’s Son Ethan Starts Up ‘Duke Spirits’ To Honor Father’s Love Of Liquor

Speaking of cocktails and alcohol, Wayne’s youngest son Ethan launched a bourbon line called Duke Spirits. He actually did this in 2022. It seems that one of Duke’s pastimes was trying to come up with the perfect bourbon. But Ethan said in an interview with Fox Business that his father had a lot of interests that kept him busy. He also found a place where bourbons, tequilas, and other liquor had been stored or more than 40 years. Ethan said that he had a good idea about what his father drank.

Chris Radomski, CEO of Duke Spirits, said that there he had a clear idea of what Wayne liked to drink. “We had the opportunity when Ethan showed us what he uncovered to taste a lot of the spirits that his dad had in the archives,” Radomski said. “And there really was a definitive profile…It’s our pleasure to follow the legacy.” And that’s one of the goals of Duke Spirits, to follow making drinks and liquor in the Wayne legacy.