John Wayne’s Estate Posts Iconic Throwback Pic of The Duke With Frank Sinatra

John Wayne’s Estate took to Instagram to post the Duke hanging out with another American icon: Frank Sinatra. The snapshot showed the two legendary hanging out on Wayne’s estate, posing with a cowboy art piece.

Alongside the photo was a quote from “Old Blue” Eyes about how much he admired the Duke. “For over half a century, Mr. Wayne has served honorably as America’s symbol to the world of the highest morals and prudent standard of our society. No man’s lifetime of work has better expressed the land of the free and the home of the brave. No man’s lifetime of work has given more proof to the world that our flag is still there. John Wayne is in truth a star-spangled man whom so proudly we hail.” ​​​​

The caption also gave some details about the sculpture Sinatra and Wayne are pictured with. “Frank Sinatra at Duke’s home in Newport Beach with a sculpture by Harry Jackson. This sculpture along with several other pieces of art from Duke’s personal collection were donated to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in 1979.”

John Wayne and Frank Sinatra nearly came to blows in 1960

Though they became close friends in the 70s, the two icons didn’t always see eye to eye. In 1960, Sinatra and Wayne – two men of opposite political leanings – reportedly had to be separated after a heated argument over their contrasting views on politics nearly resulted in a physical altercation.

In May of 1960, Sinatra’s differences with the political establishment were brought to light. He had already collaborated multiple times throughout his career with Alfred Maltz – a filmmaker who was blacklisted for alleged communist leanings and even spent time in prison. When a reporter inquired about Wayne’s opinion on Sinatra’s collaboration with Maltz, he replied without hesitation. “Why don’t you ask Sinatra’s crony, who’s going to run our country for the next few years, what he thinks of it?” Of course, Wayne was referring to John F. Kennedy, whom Sinatra publicly backed.

After a long day of filming in the scorching desert, John sought solace and rest in his Vegas hotel room. Unfortunately for him, Frank was hosting a wild bash directly below. This inevitably caused an epic altercation between the two men. With John desperate to achieve some much-needed peace and quiet while Frank continued celebrating with no qualms, it’s little surprise that tensions mounted so quickly.

John, who is known for his fiery temper, phoned Frank and demanded they be silent. For a time, they complied with the request. However once the noise resumed, Frank neglected to respond which needless to say only further infuriated the Duke.

Though things became heated, the pair patched things up

As Carol Lea Mueller’s book, The Quotable John Wayne: The Grit and Wisdom of an American Icon reveals, John finally made his presence known to Frank when he knocked on the hotel room door with a warning – keep it down… or else. Frank’s security guard swiftly retorted, “Nobody talks to Mr. Sinatra that way.” The book adds, “Wayne looked at the man, turned as though to go [leave], then turned back swiftly and backhanded the bodyguard, who dropped to the floor.”

It appears that Frank Sinatra and John Wayne had a friendly parting of ways, whatever happened during the night. In fact, John Wayne later asserted that he and Sinatra had already reconciled before departing for home. “[Frank said], ‘Duke, we’re friends, and we’ll probably do pictures together. Let’s forget the whole thing,'” Saturday Evening Post reported.