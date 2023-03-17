John Wayne’s Legendary Western ‘Rio Bravo’ is Kicking Off the TCM Film Festival

John Wayne’s classic Western Rio Bravo, co-starring Dean Martin and Angie Dickenson, is set to kick off the 2023 TCM Film Festival. Dickinson, who earned her first major part in the film, is making an appearance at the red carpet debut, Pop Culture reports. On Wednesday, TCM and Warner Bros. Discovery announced exciting news: Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson will join forces to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., as well as honor Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation.

Marking the start of festivities, Rio Bravo will be screened on Thursday, April 13 at the renowned TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. This classic 1959 film, also starring Ricky Nelson, has now been restored in stunning 4K resolution. Howard Hawks directed this production based on B.H McCampbell’s short story. Meanwhile, Leigh Brackett and Jules Furthman penned the screenplay. Despite being overlooked by the Oscars, this movie was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2014. Now at age 91, Dickinson is the last remaining main cast member from its original production.

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it. Certainly, Rio Bravo is no exception. As an added bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean Martin. Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz explained in a statement. “This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large.”

John Wayne’s ‘Rio Bravo’ is just one of many classics being screened at the festival

Celebrate the 14th annual edition of this beloved festival from April 13-16. It will feature screenings at iconic Hollywood venues. These include the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and Hollywood Legion Theater. Additionally, panels and special events will be held at the celebrated Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. This venue hosted the first Academy Awards ceremony. Revolving around the notion of “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” this year’s theme honors movie legacies. Chief among those legacies is Warner Bros’ centennial anniversary on April 2.

Of course, Rio Bravo won’t be the only film screened. As part of the WB100 celebration, Warner Brothers has scheduled a series of beloved films to be screened. These include Ocean’s 11, Casablanca, East of Eden, Enter the Dragon, and more.

TCM proudly proclaimed that renowned film historian Donald Bogle will be honored with the prestigious Robert Osborne Award. This honor recognizes his efforts in preserving classic films. Additionally, Patrizia von Brandenstein (an Oscar-winning production designer) and actor Russ Tamblyn will receive special tribute screenings to mark their remarkable accomplishments. The exact details of this event will be announced at a later date.