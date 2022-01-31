John Wayne’s ‘Rio Bravo’ Co-Star Described How the Film Differed to Others in His Catalog

When watching John Wayne’s performance in the classic Rio Bravo, there is a little bit of a difference from other flicks in his catalog.

What is the difference? Well, co-star Angie Dickinson noted what it was as she talked about the movie and the role that she shared with John Wayne’s acting abilities. This is discussed in an article for the British news outlet Express.

The Duke starred in the amazing, brilliant John Ford film The Searchers and wanted to move away from the Westerns. Well, his efforts to do so were not received well by fans. He did return to do Rio Bravo in 1959 with director Howard Hawks.

John Wayne’s Co-Star Angie Dickinson Talks About His ‘Adorable’ Traits

Dickinson, 27 at the time, also was among the cast along with Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, and Walter Brennan. John Wayne’s Texas sheriff arrested a rancher for murder and helped him in jail until the US Marshal arrived.

She played Feathers and was 24 years younger than John Wayne’s age in the movie. Today, she’s 90 and looks back with fondness about working with The Duke. Back in 2012, she spoke with Culture Map Austin and adds that the No. 1 reason Rio Bravo holds up is because of Wayne.

“It’s one of the roles where he is so different, in that he’s, how can we say, adorable?” Dickinson says. “He’s not defending the fort, so to speak. I think it’s a side of him we didn’t see in a lot of his movies. He’s enjoying this young woman.

“And while he’s enchanted with her, he’s also adorable with Walter Brennan,” she says. “And he’s charming and loving with Dean Martin, and with Ricky Nelson. So we see a warmth, and a cuteness, about him that we don’t see in many of his other movies.”

Actress Had Her Legs Insured By Lloyds of London For Publicity Purposes

What about playing this strong female lead against John Wayne’s character? “Oh, it was in the writing,” Dickinson says. “The writing is not only underrated but ignored in this movie because it looks so natural. You forget those words were all written [by Jules Furthman and Leigh Brackett]. It was romantic. Billy Wilder called Rio Bravo a suspense movie, but the suspense was also there in the romance.”

Dickinson had her legs insured by Lloyds of London for publicity when cast. She also was asked about that age gap. Was it hard to convey a film romance between them?

“No, it never entered my mind,” the Police Woman actress says. “It just didn’t occur to any of us. I think it was a maturity that we all had, that [was] what was most important. The age didn’t matter because we were all mature people. I was never an ingénue.”