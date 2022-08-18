‘John Wick 4’ Director Previews Movie’s Action Scene Possibilities

The John Wick franchise has set a high bar for itself. Continuing to top the previous chapter will be a challenge for everyone that delivers films to come. But director Chad Stahelski is aware of what he has to live up to. In a new interview with THR, he’s talking about making the action sequences bigger and better.

“Obviously, I could [expletive] and moan about the artistry of having to outdo yourself,” Chad Stahelski said of living up to previous films in the John Wick franchise. “Our success has lent us the ear of certain execs who trust a little bit more now. So when I say, ‘Keanu is going to ride a horse, he’s going to slide cars around the Arc and we’re going to have big waterfall set with dogs biting crotches,’ people take me a little bit more seriously. And say, ‘I don’t understand how he’s going to do it, but that’ll probably look good.’ So there’s better trust between us now, and they’re allowing it to happen.”

Pressure to Outdo Previous ‘John Wick’ Films

The John Wick director acknowledges that everyone wants to outdo themselves.

“Keanu and I talk about it a lot,” he said. “But doesn’t everybody want to improve at whatever it is they do? So I just tried to put all the things I’ve gotten better at in the last two and a half years into this movie. I hope that will make the movie better, instead of just trying to do bigger explosions and bigger [expletive]. If I tell a better story, which I think I’ve done, and do my job a little bit better in every avenue, I think the movie will be better. I also know I’ve got an amazing cast. So that’s my philosophy and I’m going with it. I could be completely wrong. It could be a bomb, but I’m going to stick with that philosophy for now.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24, 2023. The film hit massive delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fifth installment of the franchise is listed on IMDb, so it seems there is more to come. That film is marked as “pre-production,” so it’s not happening soon, but it appears to be happening.

The John Wick universe is expanding, too. A prequel series titled The Continental is coming to Peacock. Peacock is also currently the home of the previous three films in the franchise. The new series will focus on the origins of The Continental Hotel. A young Winston Scott (portrayed by Colin Woodell) is the central character in the series. It takes place in 1970s New York City. The series also stars Mel Gibson. It’s set to debut in 2023.