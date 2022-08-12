‘John Wick 4’ Director Reveals New Details About What To Expect

Fans have waited nearly 4 years to see Keanu Reeves return as John Wick, and director Chad Stahelski is dropping hints about what’s in store. Stahelski, who is also a stuntman and stunt coordinator, has helmed every installment of John Wick so far. He recently revealed that the 4th in the series will be the longest yet. The director recently told Variety for details about the highly anticipated film. He opened up about how Wick parallels classic mythological stories.

“I love mythology,” Stahelski said. “I love a good myth.” The director explained that he doesn’t really follow a traditional three-act structure for John Wick films. “I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit.”

Still, fans are probably wondering how is the franchise going to top ninjas on motorcycles. “Ninjas in cars, I guess,” Stahelski speculated. “I don’t know! It’s always ninjas, man.” Chad Stahelski is currently making the rounds promoting a film he produced, Day Shift. The action comedy follows a crew of blue-collar vampire hunters played by Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg. It recently debuted on Netflix.

John Wick 4 will continue to push the envelope

John Wick: Chapter 4 was presented at CinemaCon earlier this year, and Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake discussed the new film during a talk at the convention.

“Chad, as you might know, was a stuntman first. It’s rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director’s chair. Usually, it’s the other way around,” Drake said of the John Wick director. “We’d worked with Chad on The Expendables back in 2010. He had the most unique perspective on stunts we’d ever seen. We placed a bet: that Chad’s vision coupled with Keanu’s singular screen presence would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everybody,” he concluded.

Drake went on to spotlight all of the biggest moments of the franchise so far. “Moviegoers told us that watching the first [John Wick] was like seeing the genre evolve right before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they’d ever seen. Shepherded by Chad in the director’s chair, and the Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More lore. More inventiveness. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting her way out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hitman with a library book to horses galloping across the endless sweeping dunes of the Jordan desert.”

The next installment of the John Wick series is due out in March of 2023.