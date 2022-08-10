‘John Wick 4’ Filmmaker Offers Major Update on Film’s Timeline

Keanu Reeves‘s career received a huge shot in the arm after his acclaimed turn in the action film John Wick. Much to the surprise of most onlookers in Hollywood, the film spawned a hugely successful franchise that just seems to be getting bigger and bigger.

John Wick Chapter 4 was originally set to release back in May 2021. However, the film faced long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Reeves’s commitments to The Matrix Resurrections. But it’s now on target for its new release date of March 24th, 2023.

As the release date approaches, the film is getting closer and closer to being finished behind the scenes. Director Chad Stahelski spoke with Collider to provide an update on how the film is coming along. According to the director, John Wick 4 is shaping up to be the longest in the franchise so far.

“It’s longer than the other three, but not that long,” Stahelski said. “We’re on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX, music. But this is the furthest along I’ve ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we’ve got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences. VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year. But we’re dangerously close.”

“In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we’re within a few minutes of locking,” he continued. “Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There’s probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture and we’re about music, sound and the effects.”

John Wick 4 Should Be the Biggest Yet

The John Wick 4 director seems to be having a lot of fun making the next installment of the fan-favorite franchise. But as a filmmaker, he’s also been challenged by the complex action shots that have become John Wick’s trademark.

Stahelski described the practical challenges that come with filming such epic sequences. He knows fans are going to dissect every frame, so he wants everything to be perfect.

“Well, a lot of things go into when you start messing with you want to do things that can’t be like, ‘I can’t control the sun. I don’t even know, and I don’t think we can control the sun.’ So, you start blocking and playing, and you want a certain look,” Stahelski said. “So, we’ve tried to do something at the end that is emotional and has cool lighting and looks. And we took our best stab at it, how we shoot all the pieces. And now, putting them together, we’re still like, ‘Yeah, it’s a little bit more of a puzzle than we thought.’ But we have the right people, so I think we’ll crack it.”