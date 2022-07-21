‘John Wick 4’ First Look Photo Revealed

John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, is set for release in 2023. We’re now getting our first peek at what the sure-fire blockbuster looks like. Check out the shot shared to social media below.

“And so it begins…#JW4” the official film account captioned the image.

A new book titled They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu and the New Age of Action reveals how the whole thing began. Producer Basil Iwaynk envisioned the titular character as much older when he took on the project. But a friend happened to ask if Iwaynk knew of any action roles that may be available for Keanu Reeves. Reeves hadn’t had a hit in a while, and his agent was looking for the next big thing.

Keanu Reeves wanted to do it, but we was decidedly not as old as Iwaynk’s initial prospects Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford. Reeves succinctly told the producer that he was going to play the character as a 35-year-old, and he promptly agreed. The rest is blockbuster, movie-making history. Now we await the fourth installment of the action series that debuted in 2014.

The actor won’t reveal much about the new film. He’s also refusing to offer any evidence that he would return for a fifth film. When Reeves and director Chad Stahelski revealed the trailer at CinemaCon earlier this year, they shared the March 24, 2023 release date. But that was all they’d share.

“We do it chapter by chapter,” Stahelski said. “Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.”

Keanu Reeves Earns Success with ‘John Wick’

The first film grossed a modest $86 million at the box office, but gained new life after its theatrical run. The second chapter grossed $171.5 million, while the third hit a whopping $327.3 million. When the fourth installment debuts in 2023, it will have been four years since the last film. The layoff likely gives the franchise even more potential. Top Gun: Maverick is proving that movie lovers are craving familiarity in their return to theaters. The sequel of the 1986 film just became the ninth highest-grossing film in United States history.

And Keanu Reeves is becoming the kind of box office attraction that Tom Cruise remains after 40 years. In addition to owning the John Wick franchise, Reeves owns The Matrix franchise. He already built reliable franchises in Speed and Bill & Ted. It doesn’t hurt that Reeves is one of the most likable people in Hollywood. He’s just that nice when he doesn’t even think anyone is looking. He recently went viral for taking time after a long flight to have a long chat with a young fan.