‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.

Backed by Lionsgate, John Wick has landed them another hit film that draws numbers to the theaters. Not wanting to disappoint the films of the franchise, Reeves and Stahelski continue to try and push the envelope when it comes to what they can get away with on screen. With the body count rising, it appears that the future of John Wick might take place not on Earth.

John Wick Fighting Assassins In Space

Comicbook.com got the chance to speak with Chad Stahelski about John Wick and asked if the assassin would ever find himself in space. Although a tall order, the director didn’t deny the idea. “There’s a distinct possibility it could. I don’t know if I’d be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky’s the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything.”

While Stahelski doesn’t want to vacate the John Wick franchise just yet, he did admit that a space adventure might not be helmed by him. “If the producers, including myself in the studio somehow became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen. If Fast and Furious can, I’m sure we can. Might take a little longer, but let’s stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here.”

Not The First To Do It

For those who might need a refresher, in F9 The Fast Saga, which was released in 2021, the cast of street racers broke the earth’s barrier with a makeshift space car. Alongside Fast and Furious, actor Tom Cruise has hinted at also exploring space in his upcoming films.

Still, while the idea of John Wick battling hordes of henchmen in space sounds thrilling, fans will have to wait as the fourth installment of the franchise is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.