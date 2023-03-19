‘John Wick’ Star Halle Berry Posts Touching Tribute to Castmate Lance Reddick

Following the news that actor Lance Reddick suddenly passed away at age of 60, Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for her John Wick co-star.

In the heartfelt post, Berry sent her condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Reddick. “I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time,” Halle wrote. “His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it. Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!”

Law enforcement confirmed that on Friday (March 17th) at around 9:30 a.m., Lance Reddick’s body was discovered in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death is not available, but sources did share with TMZ at the time that his death appears to be natural. Prior to his death, Reddick had been on a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4. He has been playing the character Charon throughout the film series.

Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie, broke her silence on Saturday (March 18th) by writing a special letter to the actor’s fans on Twitter. “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” she wrote in the letter. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Reddick’s wife also addressed the “thousand of Destiny players” who played in a special tribute to her husband. “Thank you,” she wrote. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski Dedicate ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ to Lance Reddick Following His Sudden Passing

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski dedicated the action-packed film to Lance Reddick following his death.

In a statement provided by Variety, Reeves and Stahelski shared details about dedicating the film to Reddick. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Along with his John Wick co-stars and crew, The Wire creator David Simon spoke about Reddick and how he was a “consummate professional” as well as a devoted collaborator, lovely soul, and friend. “This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.”