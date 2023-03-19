‘John Wick’s Late Lance Reddick Revealed Heartwarming Story About His Friendship With Keanu Reeves

An old interview that gives a look into Lance Reddick and Keanu Reeves’ friendship has resurfaced in the wake of Reddick’s sudden death, and it couldn’t be any sweeter.

Reddick spoke to Vulture in 2021 about the newest John Wick installment, which was the fourth he filmed alongside Reeves. In it, he detailed one of his most meaningful experiences with the actor, and it proved a profound respect between the two of them.

I often think about this story Lance Reddick told about working with Keanu on the newest Wick movie pic.twitter.com/tN3WoWsKUP — Andrew Woods 🥈 (@JimJarmuschHair) March 17, 2023

When asked how his friendship had evolved since the franchise launched in 2014, his response was that they had “gotten to know each other a little better.” Then, he recalled a story from filming Chapter Four.

“I hope I don’t get in trouble for telling this story,” he began. “During John Wick: Chapter Four, my first day of filming happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene. He came o the set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. She is is… can I say a bad word?”

“His girlfriend is cool as f**k,” he continued. “And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday. And he said, ‘I [want] to go see Lance.’ He’d never done this before, but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in the movies, and he wanted to give the note to me. I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now.”

The interview served as one of his final before he passed on March 17, 2023. That day, news broke that authorities found his body inside his Los Angeles home. According to his rep, he died of “natural causes.” He was 60 years old.

Keanu Reeves and his John Wick director were two of the first people to speak out about the tragedy. Only a few short hours after fans learned of the death, the two released a statement

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” they said, per ET Online. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

John Wick: Chapter Four drops in theaters nationwide on March 24th.