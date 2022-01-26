Johnny Knoxville Discusses Brain Damage He Got From a ‘Jackass Forever’ Stunt

We don’t have much longer to wait, Outsiders. The release of Jackass Forever is on Friday, February 4. But for Johnny Knoxville, the movie came at a cost.

There’s no denying that Johnny Knoxville has carried out his fair share of dangerous stunts over the years. But contrary to popular belief, the leading Jackass stuntman is not immortal. Knoxville recently revealed that he suffered brain damage after filming a stunt involving a bull for the upcoming movie. He explained to Howard Stern on Tuesday how he was charged at by the bull, resulting in numerous injuries including a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a concussion that resulted in a brain hemorrhage.

“My cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit,” Knoxville said. “The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I remember taking some tests.”

The star actor recalled one particular exchange between him and his neurosurgeon. They were discussing Knoxville’s ability to be able to focus on a particular task.

“The neurosurgeon said, ‘Do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ He goes, ‘Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].’ That’s out of 100.”

As a result, Johnny Knoxville had to undergo some pretty intense treatment.

“I had to go under all these types of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh god, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills. It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time, but I couldn’t sit still.”

Johnny Knoxville Fell Into a Depression After Injury

Not only did Johnny Knoxville have to physically recover from his injuries, but he also had to mentally recover as well. The Jackass star went into detail about how difficult life can be dealing with a significant brain injury.

“I did slip into a little bit of a depression with this last concussion,” he admitted. “That hasn’t happened before. My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things.”

Knoxville is now taking some kind of medication to help him get through this rough patch. He says it’s the first time he’s had to meds in his life. It’s certainly not an end-all-be-all, but it seems like it’s got him going in the right direction.

“I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around — that and doing therapy. It was a really hard recovery from this last injury, but I’m great now. I feel like I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.”