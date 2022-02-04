‘Johnny Ringo’ Star Mark Goddard Did Not Like ‘the Idea’ of Being a Bachelor in Hollywood

In the 1950s, Johnny Ringo star Mark Goddard was trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood. So, he used his bachelorhood to his advantage. And he hated everything about it.

“Hollywood is no place for a bachelor,” Goddard once told The Sunday News in 1961.

At that time, Goddard had enjoyed some fame thanks to his Ringo role, and he had moved on to star in The Detectives. However, he wasn’t as well known as he or his producers preferred. So someone gave him the advice to go on a date with one of the most famous starlets of the era—Sanda Dee.

Per an article by MeTV, Goddard remembered the night he went on the highly publicized outting with Dee. The setup was arranged by a mutual friend, and he felt awkward from the moment his black limousine pulled up at her house.

According to him, star-struck gawkers stood around the sidewalk excitedly watching the two begin their less than romantic evening shouting, “Who’s that with her.”

And Mark Goddard loathed feeling like he was using Dee as a way to become famous.

“I felt like a parasite,” he said. “I’ve never seen Sandra since.”

However, the uncomfortable experience turned into an entire string of horrible situations as his public relations reps continued to set him up on blind dates. The women would join Goddard for magazine shoots and other highly-publicized events. And each lady was simply a means to an end.

The ‘Johnny Ringo’ Star Finally Broke the Cycle When he Met his Future Wife

But, in 1960, the revolving door of eligible bachelorettes finally stopped turning when the actor met the lucky lady who would become his wife.

And ironically, she was one of the PR folks who was trying to make Goddard famous. The further Mrs. was Marcia Rogers, who also dated Burt Reynolds. And the two met while she was interviewing the Johnny Ringo star for a magazine.

But after the initial meeting, they continued to see each other. And it took less than a year for the couple to fall in love and say “I do.”

In 1960, The Detroit Free Press reported that “At first, both thought ‘business’ was the cause of their frequent evening meetings. Then both got the idea, and they decided to set Jan. 15 as the wedding date.”

Rogers wasn’t a silver screen diva, but her father was the head of one of Hollywood’s top PR firms. Nonetheless, he had to find a new way to climb to the top, which was perfectly fine with him.

Thanks to the shooting schedule for The Detectives, Mark Goddard had plenty of time to guest star on hit TV series. And that gave him the chance to prove his worth with talent.

By 1965, he was playing Maj. Don West on Lost in Space, and that made him a household name. So everything turned out well in the end.

“This idea of Hollywood being a bachelor’s paradise is for the birds,” Goddard said. “I can only speak for myself, of course.”