Jon Hamm’s ‘Fletch’ Revival Reveals Fall 2022 Premiere Date

Jon Hamm is helping “Fletch” live again. The film was announced in 2020 and is directed by Greg Mottola. It’s titled Confess, Fletch, and it debuts on September 16.

“Fletch” was first adapted for screen by Michael Ritchie in 1985. It starred Chevy Chase, who reprised the role in the 1989 film Fletch Lives. The series is centered around the life of investigative reporter Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher. In Confess, Fletch, the titular character is framed for murder while investigating the theft of his heiress girlfriend’s art collection. Fletch then seeks out the person that actually did it.

After a theatrical run, it will be available at Showtime on October 28.

A “Fletch” revival was discussed for years. Kevin Smith could never get it off the ground, nor could Jason Sudeikis. The winning version by Mottola is based on the second Fletch novel written by Gregory McDonald in 1976.

The film is star-studded. It will reunite Hamm with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery. It also stars Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), Kyle MacLachlan, (Twin Peaks) Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids), Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Ayden Mayeri (I Love That For You) and Roy Wood, Jr. Wood is a stand-up comedian and regular on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The original film co-starred folks like Joe Don Baker, Geena Davis and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played himself.

A Big Year for Jon Hamm

It’s been quite a 2022 for Jon Hamm. For starters, he’s in Top Gun: Maverick, which is shattering records at the box office. He didn’t make it into the beach football scene, though.

“I was very happy to keep my shirt and my shoes on in that particular moment,” he said of the recreation of the original’s volleyball scene. “There’s something uniquely me about being on a beach, watching the sunset in loafers and socks.”

We’ve also learned that Hamm will be the lead in season five of Fargo. He’s joined by Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple in the forthcoming season. There aren’t a lot of details about the season’s plot. The series airs on FX and it’s based on the 1996 Oscar-winning film of the same name. Joel and Ethan Coen also lend their names to the series as executive producers. The showrunner is Noah Hawley.

Jon Hamm is also in a star-studded podcast series at Audible. The Big Lie is a true story about the making of a movie that the FBI didn’t want people to see. It also features Slattery, along with Kate Mara and Bradley Whitford. The FBI was convinced that the film was a recruitment tool for the Communist Party, and Hamm’s character attempted to shut the production down. It also stars Lisa Edelstein, Giancarlo Esposito and Raymond Cruz.