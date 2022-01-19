Jon Stewart to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor From Kennedy Center

Jon Stewart has been away for some time now from the Comedy Central hit show ‘The Daily Show’. Still, the comedy icon has stayed busy, even putting together an animal sanctuary with his wife and family. However, Stewart has not lost his sense of humor, as the legendary comedian will receive a huge honor in 2022. Yes, Jon Stewart is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center this year.

In an official statement by Stewart, he said, “I am truly honored to receive this award.” He continued, “I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.”

It will be the twenty-third iteration of the event later this year. Stewart gets presented with the award at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on April 24. Stay tuned for more details.

To qualify for the award, the person must exhibit similar qualities and a similar impact on the American culture and society. Due to the pandemic, the award has not been presented since 2019. That changes in 2022.

Why He Won The Award

Per Deadline, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said,“For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds as he delivers current events and social satire with his trademark wit and wisdom.” She continued,“For me, tuning in to his television programs over the years has always been equal parts entertainment and truth. In these often divisive and challenging times, someone like Jon, through his undaunted advocacy for first responders and veterans, also demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism. He is most deserving of this award and I certainly cannot wait to hear the Concert Hall full of laughter again on April 24th.”

It was the combination for Stewart that set him apart. His advocacy for causes he believed in along with his humor on the late-night shows over the years. It’s that combination that makes it all work for Stewart to qualify for this award.

Jon Stewart’s Wife Speaks

Stewart and his wife have stayed busy after the former moved on from his late-night program. In an interview with the New York Times, his wife Tracey talked about their animal sanctuary and how working with farm animals can change how a person sees animals.

Mrs. Stewart said,“I’d like people to start to look at animals as individuals.” She continued, “If everyone did a bit more, if they fell in love a little bit more, so much could happen. It doesn’t have to be going vegan. You can advocate for them. You can show tenderness.” It can be be a multituded of things. She concluded, “You can play music for them. I really hope people can connect with animals the way most of us did as children.”

In September of 2021, Apple TV launched The Problem with Jon Stewart.