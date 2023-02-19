Judd Apatow Absolutely Lays Into Tom Cruise Over His Height, Doing His Own Stunts

While hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, Feb. 18, Judd Apatow took the chance to share his feelings on Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise.

The Primetime Emmy winner made Cruise the perhaps unfortunate star of his opening monologue and took jabs at everything from Cruise’s height to his parenting style. And while his comments were supposedly made in jest, some people sitting in the audience, including Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, did not look amused.

Apatow began his roast by poking fun at Cruise’s 5’7 stature and then moved into the deeper jokes.

“The special effects in Maverick were so top-notch I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls,” he said, per Variety.

Then Apatow recalled Tom Cruise’s infamous 2005 Oprah Winfrey Show interview where he couldn’t sit still, jumped on the couch, threw himself around on stage, laughed hysterically, and led Winfrey to make the remark several times that she’s “never” seen him act “like that.”

Judd Apatow Jokes that Tom Cruise ‘Is Not Fine’

“Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!?'” asked Apatow “And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!’ Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down.”

Cruise famously performs all of his own stunts for movies like Mission Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, and more. And he constantly makes headlines for his death-defying antics. He even required that all his Maverick cast members learn to fly jets so they could also do some of their stunts.

“But every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology,” Apatow continued. “I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

“The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants,” he laughed. “I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping out of a f—ing cliff. I’m rich!?'”

Tom Cruise has two adopted children with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, Isabella and Conner, and one child with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, Siri. He has also come under fire several times for his anti-medication stance, which stems from his beliefs in his controversial Scientology religion.