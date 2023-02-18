‘Judge Mathis’ and ‘The People’s Court’ Canceled After More Than 20 Seasons

After more than 20 seasons of being on the air, Judge Mathis and The People’s Court have reportedly been officially canceled

According to Deadline, Judge Mathis has been on the air for 24 seasons and Judge Greg Mathis is considered the longest-running black male host on TV. He follows behind Judith Sheindlin as being the second-longest-reigning arbitrator in courtroom television history. The TV show earned a 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program as was the first court show featuring an African American jurist to win the award.

Meanwhile, The People’s Court, which has 26 seasons, rose to fame as being the first court show to use “binding arbitrations.” It has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021. This is considered the most wins for a court show in this category. The show also received 12 nominations throughout the years.

The People’s Court is considered the longest-running traditional court show. It comes in second behind Divorce Court by one season as being the second-longest-running court show in general. Judge Marilyn Milian has been dubbed The People’s Court’s longest-running arbiter. She has been on the show for 22 years beginning in 2001. The show originally ran from 1981 to 1993 with Judge Joseph Wapner before returning in 1997.

Judge Mathis Celebrates His Show’s Success Throughout the Years

During an interview with Parade last fall, Judge Mathis opened up about how his court TV series has been on the air for 20 seasons.

“I think the main reason we can point to is my ability to relate to all the viewers and their reality,” Mathis explained. “And in many instances, I have the same sensibilities as they do, as a result of having lived their reality.”

Mathis says relating to the viewers is a unique contribution to the court genre. “If it’s a street kid that comes before me, I can speak his language because I’ve been that. If it’s a professional, a member of the professional class for lack of a better term, well, I’m that.”

Also speaking about the U.S.’s criminal justice system as a whole, Mathis stated that his take would be it’s not only more cost-efficient to educate and rehabilitate than incarceration. “But it’s also safer for us and for our society. When I say cost-efficient, it costs more to incarcerate a prisoner in prison than to educate them in college.”

In regards to winning an Emmy and being on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said both are huge accomplishments. “It means a lot because it also validates the work that I sought to do,” he added. “And that is to make a difference in the lives of others. My commitment is always going to be to how many lives I’ve changed, and that’s my measure of success.”