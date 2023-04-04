Judy Farrell, ‘M*A*S*H* Star, Dead at 84￼￼

Judy Farrell, who is best known for her role as Nurse Able on the classic TV series M*A*S*H, has reportedly passed away at the age of 84.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

TMZ reports that Farrell’s son Michael confirmed the late actress had passed away on Sunday after suffering from a stroke nine days later. He also shared with the media outlet that while she was at a hospital, Judge had been consciously alert and was able to squeeze the hands of her family. However, she was unable to speak due to her condition.

Judy Farrell was in eight episodes of M*A*S*H. She appeared on the show with her first husband, Mike Farrell, who starred as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt. They were married from 1963 to 1983. Following her divorce from Farrell, she married Joe Bratcher.

Along with M*A*S*H, other shows that Farrell was in were The Partridge Family, Quincy M.E., Emergency!, and Fame. She also appeared in the films such as JW Coop and Chapter Two.

She is survived by her second husband as well as two children, Michael and Erin.

Judy Farrell’s First Husband Mike Opened Up About Their Marriage and Divorce in Biography

According to MeTV, Judy Farrell’s first husband, Mike Farrell, got candid about their 20-year marriage as well as their divorce in his biography, Just Call Me Mike. He revealed that both he and Judy had started their theater careers at California’s Laguna Playhouse.

Mike revealed that after getting a call to audition for M*A*S*H, he was nervous about it. Not only did he get the part, but Judy was also able to appear on the show. “They had come to love Judy,” Mike wrote about the M*A*S*H cast.

M*A*S*H notably had other significant meanings to the Farrell family. Mike’s character, Hunnicutt, had a daughter named Erin. The actor also has a daughter named Erin with Judy. Hunnicutt’s father-in-law was also Floyd Hayden, and Hayden was Judy’s maiden name.

Unfortunately, during the same year that M*A*S*H was ending, Mike and Judy Farrell got divorced. Mike shared that the reason for the split was due to their lives going in separate directions. “I was devastated,” Mike admittedly wrote about the divorce.

He then explained that he went about explaining the divorce to his children the “wrong” way. However, the actor admitted there was no better way to share the devastating news. “The whole process was a wrenching, deeply painful ordeal for all involved,” he wrote. “But Judy and I were able to work out a cooperative arrangement.”

Following the divorce, Mike and Judy agreed to share custody, and Mike moved into a house in the same neighborhood as Judy’s house. He went on to add there was no “right” or “wrong” person in the divorce.