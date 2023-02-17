Julia Garner Says She Was ‘Hopeless,’ Debated Quitting When She Scored ‘Ozark’ Role

Ozark star Julia Garner recently revealed that she nearly quit acting before landing her break-out role on the Netflix show. In Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood Issue, the young actor meditated on her life before and after attaining fame — touching upon how the drama changed her perspective.

“When I was 21, I had a pretty dry year,” explained Garner, now age 29. “This was before I booked Ozark. It wasn’t a great year for me as an actor. I felt a little hopeless. I wasn’t getting jobs for a few months.”

Garner’s lack of job opportunities in the industry caused her to reevaluate her place within it. “I remember thinking, If I’m still in the same place in five years, I don’t want to do this,” she explained. In her twenties, she experienced a significant shift in perspective. “You’re not 16 or 17 anymore. You’re not the bright, shiny new toy, and this business relies on shining. They love a shiny new toy. I booked Ozark and I kept pushing because I felt like I still had a lot to do.”

Her ‘Ozark’ role catapulted Julia Garner to fame

Garner’s portrayal of Ruth in the four-season crime drama earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe, catapulting her to fame unlike anything she had experienced as a teen. Now that she is under constant public scrutiny, Garner has chosen to be more mindful about how much of herself she reveals.

“I try not to give too much of my personal opinion away because I feel like that’s going to make my job harder. The whole point of my job is for people to relate to me and feel moved and escape,” Garner explained. “It’s tricky because nowadays, everyone is so out there, and the mystery is disappearing. And when a person doesn’t have mystery anymore, you can’t get it back.”

She rejects the idea that you have to “play around with your identity” to play a role. “It’s important to surround yourself with the people that are good influences and keep you grounded, and not just necessarily ‘yes people,'” Garner said. “It’s very easy to become jaded in this business. There are a lot of people who tell you and show you at a certain point that they love you, but you have to have an X-ray and really see which ones have that genuine love.”

Ozark’s fourth and final season premiered in 2022, along with Garner taking on the role of a notorious criminal for Netflix’s miniseries Inventing Anna. Both shows have been released to binge-watch on Netflix. The actor also signed a development deal with Tomorrow Studios in 2022. They discovered the first project as a result of this deal. Their first series will be a crime thriller entitled Balabusta, about an international jewelry heist.