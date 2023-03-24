Juliette Lewis Blasts Critics That Called Her ‘Crazy’ While Praising Woody Harrelson For ‘Natural Born Killers’

Juliette Lewis recently noted how times have changed since the 90s when she received criticism for her Natural Born Killers performance. She was pleasantly surprised by the positive feedback she received for her role on Yellowjackets. Showtime’s series is about teenage girls and their adult counterparts following a plane crash that leaves them stranded in an arctic wasteland. She feels the praise is in sharp contrast to the enduring criticism for playing a serial killer in Oliver Stone’s 1994 film Natural Born Killers.

The Wrap reports how she recently opened up about the harsh reactions to her iconic 90s role on the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets. “Way back when I did ‘Natural Born Killers,’ they thought I was crazy, but they didn’t think about Woody Harrelson. They accepted him as he was acting, but a woman showing volatility and repulsive behavior was certainly, you know [not acceptable],” Lewis explained.

Lewis struggled to keep her emotions in check as she addressed the gathering at the TCL Chinese Theatre, fighting back tears of joy. “I don’t read reviews. Don’t believe the hype and maybe you gotta believe the s—t. [My team] keeps me neutral. However, people really validated me in ‘Yellowjackets.’ And I was completely flabbergasted and floored and it took me out of my head. And so that’s why I was getting verklempt.”

Both Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson’s careers suffered due to ‘Natural Born Killers’

Despite receiving an Academy Award nomination for her role as a naive teenager in Cape Fear, Lewis felt that her portrayal of the ruthless Mallory had detrimentally impacted her career unlike Harrelson’s. The public response to the movie Natural Born Killers was intense. Especially when multiple spree-killers stated they were influenced by it. Furthermore, Columbine shooters used their own rendition of the title as a code word for their 1999 high school massacre.

However, Harrelson’s career did suffer at least once due to his infamous role in Natural Born Killers. Author John Grisham reportedly vetoed Harrelson playing the lead in 1996’s adaptation of his novel, A Time to Kill. A close friend of Grisham’s was murdered by teens allegedly inspired by the film. Of course, a then-unknown Matthew McConaughey ended up playing the role, leading him to stardom.



Meanwhile, Lewis revealed that her Yellowjackets role lured her back into acting. “I’ve always had one foot out the door of this business. When this script came along, it was really wild and amazing,” she explained. Her character, Natalie of the Yellowjackets is a complex one. She faced a plane crash and endured 19 devastating months in the wild. She then turned to sex, drugs, and alcohol as an escape from her trauma.

“I was so happy that the writers and creators here gave me a dance floor on which to dance,” she said. Meanwhile, her fellow cast members, including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Elijah Wood, applauded her.