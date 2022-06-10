‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is Getting Scorched on Twitter Right Now

Jurassic World: Dominion is the next summer blockbuster hitting theaters this weekend. But ouch, Twitter users are leaving scorching comments about the movie.

Now, we know that Twitter doesn’t necessarily reflect real life. Jurassic World: Dominion officially premieres Friday, but there were special preview showings at thousands of theaters on Thursday. The movie banked more than $18 million at the box office.

So how bad are the reactions?

Here’s one from Rafael Motamayor, a film critic.

“Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t a total piece of shit, but it is still really bad. It’s best moments are essentially just remaking the original, and the legacy trio is still great together, but everything with Maisie sucks. And to set the movie in a facility again? Shame on you.”

#JurassicWorldDominion isn't a total piece of shit, but it is still really bad. It's best moments are essentially just remaking the original, and the legacy trio is still great together, but everything with Maisie sucks. And to set the movie in a facility again? Shame on you. — Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) June 10, 2022

Andrew Ortiz, aka The Geeky Taco, wrote: “I really wanted to love Jurassic World: Dominion, but man did this storyline SUCK! It was great to see the original cast but it would have been nicer to see them in a better movie. Overall the action is fun and cool looking but nothing new. Such a stupid way to end this trilogy 5/10.”

. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The movie is the sixth in the Jurassic franchise and the third and final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy. And it has a huge sentimental appeal. That’s because some of the movie’s original characters are back for this installment. It’s the first time we’ve seen Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all on screen, at the same time, since 1993. That’s when the OG Jurassic Park premiered. They now join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

On IMDB, the average grade for Jurassic World: Dominion is six on a 10-point scale. That’s from more than 11,000 users. It’s far worse on Rotten Tomatoes, with the movie generating only 33 percent approval. Throw in the consensus of the other reviews and critics now proclaim this installment are the worst of the six. But viewers probably don’t care.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also had bad reviews. The 2018 movie posted a score of 47 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But it opened to $148 million at the box office. The first of the Jurassic World trilogy back in 2015 generated about $209 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion is anticipating an opening of about $125 million at the box office. That won’t be as high as Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered Memorial Day weekend. The Tom Cruise movie still is sizzling and the two heavyweights will go head to head this weekend. Will the hero aviators take a chunk out of Jurassic World: Dominion and its Velociraptors and the snarling T-Rex?

Now, let’s go back to Twitter. One movie goer wrote: “Jurassic World: Dominion is a total mess. That sucks…”

But there is a light amongst the dinosaur dreariness. A Twitter user wrote: “Jurassic World: Dominion seriously sucks. Plays out like a fan fiction and has the writing quality of one. Jeff Goldblum carries.”