Justine Bateman Pushes Back at Critics Saying She’s Aged Poorly: ‘My Face Represents Who I Am’

In the ’80s, Justine Bateman was a household name for her role alongside Michael J. Fox on the hit classic TV series Family Ties. Now 57 years old, she is reflecting on aging has changed her appearance. She is also discussing how the public has perceived her choice of forgoing plastic surgery and any type of cosmetic procedure.

“I needed to Google something to um, do a little research and remind myself of something that happened when I was… famous,” Bateman told 60 Minutes Australia. “So I put in my name, googled my name, ‘Justine Bateman,’ and then the auto complete came up with, which was ‘looks old. Looks old.’”



Of course, the actor was taken aback. “I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence and I… couldn’t see what they were talking about,” she recalled. Having realized the flaws of modern society’s definition of beauty, Bateman took it upon herself to combat these notions; she wrote Face: One Square Foot of Skin in 2021.

Justine Bateman feels ‘sad’ for those going under the knife to look younger

Bateman embraces a straightforward set of beliefs. “I’m saying, forget about your face. That’s what I’m saying. Get at the fear that is making you think that the fact that your face is wrinkled is gonna ex-out a bunch of opportunities for you,” she explained.

Family Ties saw Bateman portray Mallory Keaton, the epitome of a young girl obsessed with her appearance, current trends, and romance. Of course, she was only a teenager in real life when she played the role. Bateman acknowledged that while there are a great many things she could have changed, now that she is 57, this is something she will no longer endeavor to do. “I feel like I would erase not only all my authority that I have now but also, I like feeling that I’m – I am a different person now than I was when I was 20.”

Bateman says on some level, she enjoys the aging process. “I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence,” she explained. “When you say, ‘Is there beauty in aging?’ aren’t you really saying, ‘Do you think it’s possible for other people to find aging beautiful?'”

Meanwhile, Bateman has pity for folks undergoing cosmetic procedures to look younger. “I feel sad for them,” she said. “They’re not just enjoying life. I feel sad that they are distracted from the things they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen.”



As far as critics pointing out she shows signs of aging other celebrities do their best to cover? “I just don’t give a s—,” she quipped. “I think I look rad. My face represents who I am. I like it, and so that’s basically the end of the road.”