Kat Von D Lists California Home for Whopping $15 Million

Tattoo artist Kat Von D is selling her Los Angeles mansion, and it is not cheap. The California home is on the market for $15 million, according to TMZ. While this listing is not feasible for most people’s budgets, it sure is fun to look at.

Kat Von D’s mansion is famous for being featured in the 2003 film Cheaper By The Dozen. With 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the 3-story home is 12,565 square feet. It also includes a pool and spa.

Of course, the tattoo artist did some redecorating after buying the home to fit her aesthetic. She added “a library, hidden bar with hand-carved walls and 7 fireplaces!” The Victorian home incorporates massive chandeliers and velvet textures. Kat Von D’s signature blood red color is around the entire house, including the pool, hot tub lights, and grand staircase.

At the time, Kat Von D bought the house for a little over $6 million. Now asking for over twice as much, folks are probably curious if the home will be a hard sell. Check out the full gallery of images here.

Kat Von D Packs Her Bags

Why is Kat Von D moving out of Los Angeles? In an Instagram post, the artist says goodbye to California and her famous tattoo parlor, High Voltage Tattoo. Her business was the setting of the hit TLC show, LA Ink.

“As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” she begins. “After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

With 14 years of tattooing under her belt, she is thankful for the opportunities California has given her.

“I’d like to thank my beloved tattoo family that I’ve had the honor and privilege of working alongside, and a very special THANK YOU to all you wonderfully supportive folks who have come through @highvoltagetat over the years! Whether you came by to get tattooed, buy a tshirt, or just take a photo and say hi, I adore you for showing my little shop so much love!”

Fans are sending their love in the comments. They also hope that Kat Von D opens another tattoo shop sooner rather than later.