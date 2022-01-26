Kathryn Kates, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Actress, Dies at 73

After a long and complicated battle with cancer, beloved actress Kathryn Kates has died. She was 73 years old. The performer’s agent, Ben Jordan, confirmed to USA Today on Tuesday evening that Kates passed “after a hard fought battle with lung cancer” on Saturday. He also added that “She was a dear client and friend of ours,” and her memorial service will be held in the spring.

Another one of Kates’ agents, Erica Bines, shared that the actress “was surrounded by her incredible family when she peacefully passed.” Bines added that “Losing her is heartbreaking, but there’s no doubt that her immense talent will live on for generations to come.”

Kathryn Kates’ manager Bob McGowan was also able to confirm that she passed away in Florida. Additionally, McGowan wrote in a statement that his “heart is broken, she was the best, an angel.” He added that “the entire time she was sick, she never complained.”

The actress is most recognizable from her appearances in “Seinfeld,” “Orange Is The New Black,” and a recent film, “The Many Saints of Newark.” The actress was in the game starting in the 80s, landing countless roles in between. She also starred in the Jennifer Lopez Drama “Shades of Blue,” and appeared on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

One Final Goodbye on Kathryn Kates’ Instagram

A final post on Kathryn Kates’ Instagram shares a pleasant clip of the actress reading a sonnet. The caption for the post was lyrics from the song “Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep” by Mary Elizabeth Frye.

The caption reads, “Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die”

The post wraps up with, ”Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories. Teach others what you’ve learned from me and I will live in forever.”

Kates’ talent agency also took to Instagram to post a tribute for the late actress. The caption breaks the news, “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away.” The agency also adds, “She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was. She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”

Kathryn Kates is survived by her sister Mallory and her brother Joshua.