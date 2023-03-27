Katy Perry Crawls on Piano On ‘American Idol’ Channeling 80s Video Vixen Tawny Kitaen

Katy Perry honed into her inner Tawny Kitaen impression during last night’s American Idol episode as she helped Luke Bryan and a contestant recreate Whitesnake’s legendary music video.

Nate Peck wowed Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Richie last night when he belted Lightnin’ Strikes Again by Dokken. When he finished, it was a sure thing that he was headed to Hollywood. But before the judges gave him his ticket, they asked for one more performance.

“I wanna sing, like, the verse of Whitesnake, and have you kick in on the chorus,” Bryan said excitedly.

“Don’t do it. Don’t do it if you wanna sing for the next two weeks,” Perry laughed.

“No, that’s why he comes in on the chorus,” Bryan noted.

With that, it was decided. Bryan pulled up the lyrics to Here I Go Again on his phone and took his place next to Peck.

The country music star sang the first lines in his best rocker voice as the rest of the American Idol judges stood up and air jammed right along with them.

‘American Idol’ Judges Say Peck is the Best Rocker They’ve Seen on Show

Once Peck jumped into the high-pitched chorus, Bryan stood back and let him shine. But once he realized they could be capitalizing on the 1987 music video that featured actress and model Kitaen, he called on Perry.

“Katy, car hood,” Bryan instructed.

“Huh,” she asked, confused for a moment. Then it clicked and she ran to the grand piano to recreate the steamy video.

“Sell some tickets,” Bryan laughed.

The Fireworks singer jumped into action, but she wasn’t exactly able to pull off a perfect Kitaen. Wearing a tight, all-leather outfit, she attempted to smoothly dive on the shiny, black hood, but she had a difficult time and awkwardly slid and pulled herself by her stomach.

Peck couldn’t help but laugh as he continued to sing and as Perry continued to squirm.

After Richie successfully helped her secure her place on the hood, Perry made fun of her not-so-sexy moves.

“It was a little bit like a seal getting up,” she joked.

As Peck closed out the tune, she asked him to hit a high note one more time, and he obliged while she struck a pose.

Luckily for Nate Peck, Perry’s antics didn’t steal the show. The American Idol judges were still massively impressed by his voice, and they made sure he understood he’s a star.

“Alright,” Bryan said, “of all the rockers that we’ve rocked, he’s probably the best.”

“Ever, that we’ve had.” Richie clarified.

After warning him to not get too stuck in the 1980s genre, all three American Idol judges voted “yes” to Hollywood.