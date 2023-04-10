Katy Perry Passed on Recording Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Follow Your Arrow’: Here’s Why

Katy Perry almost sang Kacey Musgraves‘ 2014 CMA winning song Follow Your Arrow, but Perry knew the vibe was best suited for the country star. So she passed.

Musgraves opened up about the songwriting process in a printed interview with PEOPLE, per American Songwriter. And she admitted that she initially wrote the lyrics for her friend to record.

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves formed a professional relationship in 2014 when Perry asked Musgraves to open for her Prism Tour. From there, the duo formed a lasting personal relationshp. When the Follow Your Arrow inspiration struck the country songstress, she wanted to gift it to Perry.

“The idea came when a friend was moving to Paris to study and she needed a boost of courage,” Musgraves explained to the publication. “I found this arrow necklace and wrote a little poem— something like, ‘Have lots of fun, smoke lots of joints, and follow your arrow wherever it points.’”

Katy Perry Convinced Kacey Musgraves to Include ‘Follow Your Arrow’ on Musgraves Debut Album

The note and the symbol gave Musgraves the idea to pen some lyrics, so she put together a rough draft of the now-hit and offered it to Katy Perry. While the Fireworks artists was impressed, she humbly declined and told Musgraves to voice it.

“I brought it when I was writing for Katy Perry for her record, and she loved it but said, ‘Honestly it sounds like something you would sing,’” Musgraves remembered. “‘You should keep it.’”

Musgraves decided to give it a shot and took it to Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark to perfect. The trio created what now lives on her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park.

Some of her other tracks, such as Merry Go Round went on to be massive hits. But while Follow Your Arrow was technically a single, it didn’t get a lot of radio play. Musgraves told the publications that was because it has lyrics that are pro weed and LGBT.

The song still landed on in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and it went on to become platinum certified. It also won the 2014 CMA Song of the Year and earned the nomination for CMA Video of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, and CMT Female Video of the Year.