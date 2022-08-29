Keanu Reeves’ New Hulu Series Reportedly Sets Production Date for Chicago Filming

It was announced earlier this month that Keanu Reeves is joining a new Hulu series. The show, The Devil in the White City, now has a production date.

The miniseries is based on the book of the same name by Erik Larson. The novel follows Daniel H. Burnham and H. H. Holmes. Reeves is to portray Burnham in the show. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010, with the plans to turn it into a film with Martin Scorses. However, they didn’t end up doing it as a film. They changed their idea to a miniseries, and DiCaprio and Scorsese are executive producing.

It was originally a “passion project” for DiCaprio and Scorsese. They switched it over from a film to a miniseries because “a film would not be enough to do the story justice,” according to Collider.

As of right now, Reeves is the only confirmed actor for the series. Production Weekly shared that The Devil in the White City will begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago.

Reeves is not known for doing television projects, primarily being a movie star, so fans are eager to see his work in the series.

The GoodReads description for the book reads: “The Devil in the White City draws the reader into a time of magic and majesty, made all the more appealing by a supporting cast of real-life characters, including Buffalo Bill, Theodore Dreiser, Susan B. Anthony, Thomas Edison, Archduke Francis Ferdinand, and others. In this book the smoke, romance, and mystery of the Gilded Age come alive as never before.”

Fans of the book and Reeves were excited that he is taking part in the project. Discussing Film tweeted the news, writing: “‘DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY’ is officially in the works at Hulu. The series will star Keanu Reeves and is exec produced by Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCapiro. The series follows an architect & a serial killer, whose fates are forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.”

Although Reeves is not portraying Holmes, viewers are still excited. The miniseries will consist of 8 episodes on Hulu.Reeves is also working on another project at the moment — a four-part documentary for Disney+. The working title for the project is currently Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team. Reeves is conducting interviews and doing research for the sports history documentary. He has indicated that the series should run on Disney+ next year.