Keith Urban Opens Up About 16-Year Anniversary With Nicole Kidman, Raising Teenagers

It’s been 16 years since the oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman said “I do” to her country superstar husband, Keith Urban. Now, the couple is celebrating the big day in the place where they got engaged, New York City. But first, Urban had to wow the crowd – and the on-air talent – at The Today Show, sharing some of his latest hits in a rousing early-morning performance. During his concert intro, however, the doting husband and father took some time to reflect on his life over the last 16 years with Kidman…and what it’s like raising teenagers with his movie-star wife.

While appearing on the Today Show to perform some of his fan-favorite hits during an early morning concert, Keith Urban reflected on what it is like to be married for 16 years. And, the country music star says, he and Kidman had a really good anniversary celebrating in the Big Apple.

“I was really good,” Keith Urban says of the couple’s 16th-anniversary celebration.

“We got engaged here in New York City,” the singer continues. “So it’s nice to be back here.”

Is Keith Urban The Cool Dad On The Block? Well, It Depends On The Day, It Seems!

Keith Urban and his wife have two daughters together, 13-year-old Sunday Rose, and 10-year-old Faith Margaret. And, just like any teenager…or pre-teen, they aren’t always totally keen on dad.

“Your girls are growing up,” notes the Today Show anchor during the appearance. “Do they think you’re cool or no?”

Keith Urban may be a big-time country music superstar…and he may be married to one of the biggest names in show business. However, that does not stop the famous father from dealing with the complicated teen years.

“Uh, I think it’s on and off,” Keith Urban laughs in response to the question. But, the singer notes that his daughters do listen to his music.

“They don’t have a choice,” he quips.

Nicole Kidman Shares A Rare Wedding Pic Of Her And Urban

The famous couple officially celebrated their 16th anniversary on Saturday, June 25. And, to celebrate, the Being The Ricardos actress shared a rare snapshot of the couple on their wedding day.

In the loving post to her social media, Nicole Kidman shares a pic of her and Keith Urban on the day they said: “I do.”

The sweet photo depicts Urban as he lights a candle while his bride looks on during the wedding ceremony. In the adorable Insta post, Kidman adds the message “Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”