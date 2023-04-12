Kelli Giddish Set for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Return…And Rollins Has a Big Surprise

Four months after Kelli Giddish said goodbye to her longtime role on Law & Order: SVU, she’s making a surprise return—and she has big news for fans.

Giddish’s Amanda Rollins is returning to the 16th Precinct for SVU’s Season 24 finale. She will also appear in Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Season 3 finale. And a source with TVLine spilled the news that the newly wedded detective will be pregnant.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The publication reached out to NBC for further comment on the return, but the network declined.

Kelli Giddish Announces ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit in August

Kelli Giddish first joined Law & Order: SVU as the troubled detective back in 2007 and stayed with the series for 255 episodes through December 2022. The actress revealed her shocking exit in August of the same year.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she wrote on Instagram. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish went on the thank Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, co-star Mariska Hargitay, showrunner Warren Leight, executive producer Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, and everyone else involved in the series.

“I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come…. #SVU.”

Kelli Giddish’s final episode served as a happy sendoff when she finally married her longtime beau, Assistant District Attorney Dominic “Sonny” Carisi, in an unplanned courthouse wedding with all of her colleagues by her side. She then decided to retire her badge and become a teacher at Fordham.

NBC has yet to announce the dates of the Law & Order series, but they will likely play out this May.