Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Divorce from Brandon Blackstock: ‘It Rips You Apart’

Nearly three years after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson opens up about the struggles she faced after pulling the plug on her marriage.

During her recent appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Clarkson admitted that divorce ripped her apart. “I think the thing about divorce – especially having it publicized and people thinking they know the whole thing – the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn’t an overnight decision.”

Kelly Clarkson pointed out that anyone who has been through a divorce understands that it is years in the making. “I wanted to make it beautiful,” she said about her marriage. The singer and songwriter noted that she also wanted to make it awesome and everything it possibly could be. However, she admitted that sometimes things don’t go the way they are planned. “Sometimes that just doesn’t happen,” Clarkson further explained.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in October 2013 after six years of dating. The Voice coach made the decision to file for divorce from the music manager in 2020. Their split was finalized in 2022. The former couple shares two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Children’s Feelings About the Divorce

Along with talking about ending her marriage with Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson also opened up about how her children, River and Remington, feel about the divorce.

“I ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put them to bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Clarkson explained. “Especially the past two years… It kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’”

Kelly Clarkson admitted that a lot of the time her children admit they are sad about her and Blackstock’s split. “It would be like, ‘I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ They’re really honest about it. I’m raising that kind of individual.”

Clarkson shared that she tells her children she completely understands what they’re going through. “I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.’”

The Voice coach further pointed out that she believes it’s important to be communicating with her children and not treating them like adults when it comes to the subject. However, she doesn’t want to treat them like children either. “Because they’re not [adults],” she affirmed. “But not treating them like a child. They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”