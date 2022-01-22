kelly-clarkson-reaches-agreement-with-ex-husband-for-montana-ranch

There has been an update in the Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce fallout. He now owns part of their Montana ranch.

The 14-acre property will no longer be a full 14. Blackstock will be receiving 5% of the ranch. The two parties came to an agreement as they work out the details following their split. This latest turn of events is a bit of an update from an earlier story.

Technically, the total that Blackstock will receive is 5.12%. That piece of the ranch is worth over $900,000. As a whole, the property is worth $17.75 Million. It had been a battle over the property. The ranch was something they both had some claim to. The 39-year-old singer and 45-year-old talent manager finally came to the agreement yesterday January 20.

If readers will remember back, Kelly Clarkson attempted to have her ex removed from their ranch at the end of last year. The eviction was not successful and she suffered one of the bigger setbacks in the ordeal. Us Magazine had details about the situation at the time.

“Kelly [Clarkson] recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” Us reported. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

There was a wild situation that surrounded the property. The two were going to sell it, however, that never happened. While Blackstock had worked in entertainment, he had a change of passions. He allegedly wanted to ranch full-time and insisted that he needed the property for his business.

Kelly Clarkson Dealing With Her Divorce

For those that are wondering what Kelly Clarkson is doing amid the divorce, well, besides the legal stuff, not much. It seems that the singer-songwriter is just going to keep doing what she does. Playing music, coaching The Voice, and hosting her own daytime talk show. Not too bad, eh?

According to reports, Clarkson hasn’t even thought about dating again. At least, not yet.

“That is just not where Kelly is at right now,” HollywoodLife reported. “She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”

Now, that isn’t exactly surprising. Kelly Clarkson keeps her personal life personal. There are few times when things leak or get out from her camp. That has been how she has handled everything including this divorce. Although some information has gotten out, it has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part.