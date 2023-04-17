Kelly Ripa Admits She’s ‘Thinking About Retiring’ as Husband Mark Consuelos Joins ‘Live’

Just as her husband Mark Consuelos replaces Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Live!, Kelly Ripa admits she’s been thinking about retirement lately.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ripa stated after being on the longtime morning talk show for 22 years, she’s “constantly” thinking about moving on. “It’s so funny,” she explained. Every time you get a new co-host, it’s like a little jolt of energy. But to be clear, I am always thinking about retiring.”

Kelly Ripa has notably outlasted three of her co-hosts since starting at Live! in 2001. Her first co-host, Regis Philbin, left the show in 2011 after 23 years. After Regis’ departure, Michael Strahan joined the show and was Ripa’s co-host for four years before moving on to Good Morning America. Although he already had a jam-packed schedule with American Idol and his radio/podcast duties, Ryan Seacrest joined the show.

Seacrest announced plans to depart from Live! earlier this year. He stated that his departure was something that he and Kelly Ripa had been talking about for a long time. “It was a tough, tough decision,” Seacrest explained. “Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.”

Seacrest officially left the show last week.

Kelly Ripa Says She Was ‘Concern’ About Ryan Seacrest Being Her Co-Host

Speaking about Seacrest’s decision to leave the show, Ripa told Entertainment Weekly that she commended her co-host for lasting as long as he did.

“I really had my concerns,” Ripa admitted about Seacrest being her co-host. “We’re friends, we’re open, we’ve talked about this in the past, but, of course, I had my concerns about him picking up and moving to New York because it’s not as easy as one thinks it might be.”

Ripa also pointed out the American Idol host did Live! for as long as he possibly could. “When it became clear that it would not be Ryan staying and me leaving — I always envisioned me leaving and somebody new coming in to work with Ryan when he started on the show— it at first made no sense but then it made perfect sense that Mark would take over.”

Kelly Ripa then described Mark joining the show as seamless as a transition could possibly get for a TV show. She noted that a morning live talk show is nothing without its consistency and continuity. “Mark provides that, not just for our audience, but for me, for our producers. And so if anybody could make me stay, it is definitely Mark.”

Ripa went on to add that she does see a vision of the show without her. “I am not one of these people that is like, ‘The show can’t go on without me.’ I am a fan of Live since before I got there.”