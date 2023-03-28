Kelly Ripa Speaks Out About ‘PTSD’ Over Ryan Seacrest’s Decision to Leave ‘Live’

Despite being a tv veteran with decades of experience, Kelly Ripa admits to running a gambit of emotions over losing her ‘Live’ co-host. Ryan Seacrest recently announced he would be departing the morning chat show he’s co-hosted with Ripa since 2017.

Ripa had been aware of Seacrest’s plan to move on for some time. Initially, this news disturbed her, however, it wasn’t long before she was reassured by her husband who will be taking up the role of co-host in the coming autumn season. “Ryan and Mark were like, ‘What are you nervous about? It’s going to be fine,’” Ripa recently told Variety. “And I said to them, ‘You have to forgive me. I have a little PTSD.’”

When Seacrest joined “Live!” in 2017, this marked a major milestone for Ripa. Prior to that moment, she wasn’t certain if she wanted to remain on the show anymore as ABC had treated her poorly; not even informing her of their plan to recruit Strahan from being her co-host and instead have him anchor “Good Morning America”.

After some time, favorable circumstances started to ensue for Ripa. Seacrest accepted the job and relocated from LA to New York due to their camaraderie. “There’s no other show or person I could see myself doing that for,” Seacrest recalled. At their workplace, Ripa and Seacrest often spend time in each other’s dressing rooms. When they are away from work, the two friends keep up with one another by sending text messages full of restaurant suggestions and family photos.

Kelly Ripa’s ‘Live’ cohost Seacrest says she’s ‘one of the greatest broadcasters of all time’



“She’s one of the greatest broadcasters of all time,” Seacrest points out. “To be able to come onto this show, do the first 20 minutes without any script and keep it thriving for decades. She has an incredible skill. She’s helped me get better.”

When Ripa was chosen as the new host of ‘Live!’, she had to compete with many other female comedians and interviewers on television, such as Lisa Rinna and Maria Bartiromo. Many women wanted this role but none could match her humor and charisma as Ripa could. While it seemed a dream job from an outsider’s perspective, succession can be a delicate matter; when Caroline Rhea replaced Rosie O’Donnell on her own talk show in 2002 viewers quickly abandoned the program. This made it clear that deciding upon the right replacement is essential for these types of shows to continue their success.

“I’ve got to tell you: Even during the tough moments, my wife, she’s a worker,” Consuelos explained. “I’d like to think that she’s made a lot of sacrifices that have advanced the cause for women.”

“It was very tough,” Ripa says looking back. “Had I known how difficult it would have been, I don’t know that I would have gone for it. I just think my ignorance in that situation wound up being my blessing and my superpower. I did not have an easy time.”